Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – DataVolt, a developer, investor, and operator of sustainable digital infrastructure, in collaboration with the Energy & Water Academy (EWA), a non-profit vocational training institute, and Innovatics, a leading educator in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (AI), has today announced the launch of a fully industry-integrated national Diploma in Data Science and AI. This first-of-its-kind program is uniquely designed to combine academic excellence with hands-on AI problem solving and aims to future-proof Saudi Arabia’s talent for the digital age.

Launched at the LEARN event in Riyadh, the Diploma is fully approved by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) and College of Excellence (CoE) and endorsed by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), with support also being providing by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF). Unlike typical academic programs, the Diploma uniquely integrates classroom learning with applied projects. Students will work directly with sponsoring companies such as DataVolt on real-world challenges, developing Proof of Concept AI solutions that address live business problems and create graduates with job-ready skills.

As part of its commitment to the Diploma, DataVolt will sponsor five students from the inaugural cohort and guarantee their employment upon graduation, where they will work to support high-power densityworkloads in the company’s data centers, including its flagship AI factory campus under development in Oxagon. The company is inviting other industry players to join as co-sponsors, ensuring the full cohort of 100 students (including 50% women) is funded and ready to commence studies in November 2025.

“DataVolt is not only building the Kingdom’s next-generation data centers but also the local Saudi talent to power them, ensuring the country is prepared to lead the global AI economy in the long term,” said Rajit Nanda, CEO at DataVolt. “Our investment in this first-of-its-kind Diploma demonstrates our commitment to Vision 2030 and we encourage our partners across the industry to join us in sponsoring the program and future-proofing the local workforce.”

With the AI market expected to contribute US$320 billion to the Middle East economy by 2030, and Saudi Arabia expected to benefit the most from AI across the region, it is vital that the Kingdom is equipped with the right skills and talent to enable this growth. This new Diploma aligns directly with Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for Data & AI (NSDAI) which calls for 20,000 AI specialists within the next 5 years, helping to address Saudia Arabia’s AI talent gap by equipping local professionals with real industry experience.

Salwa Smaoui, CEO of Innovatics said, “This diploma is not just education it is a strategic workforce initiative. Our mission is to ensure every graduate is ready to contribute on day one of graduation to the Kingdom’s most ambitious and cutting-edge AI projects.”

Tariq Alshamrani, CEO of EWA, added “EWA is proud to partner with DataVolt and Innovatics to deliver this program. Together, we are developing the next generation of data scientists and AI professionals who will power the Kingdom’s digital future.”

DataVolt is investing in the development of data center facilities across Saudi Arabia. In February 2025, the company signed an agreement with NEOM to design and develop the region’s first sustainable, net-zero AI factory campus in Oxagon, NEOM’s re-imagined industrial city on the Red Sea coast. An initial investment of USD 5 billion will fund the first phase of the planned 1.5 GW campus, which is expected to begin operations in 2028.

ABOUT DataVolt

DataVolt is an operator of data centers, integrating dedicated high-availability multi-technology renewable energy infrastructure solutions and green fuels, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and scalability. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with offices currently in the USA, Uzbekistan, India, and the UAE. DataVolt has strong global ambitions spanning across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the USA.DataVolt’s core focus is servicing the needs of hyperscalers, large enterprises, and government institutions. www.data-volt.com

ABOUT Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF)

The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) is a national institution established by the Saudi government with the mission to develop and empower Saudi talent in line with the needs of the labour market. HRDF supports training, qualification, and employment of Saudi nationals in the private sector by subsidizing part of the training costs and co-funding salaries for newly placed employees under defined conditions. The Fund plays a central role in bridging the skills gap across priority sectors and enabling transformation toward a knowledge-based economy making investments in programs such as this diploma critical to achieving Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

ABOUT The Energy and Water Academy (EWA)

Energy and Water Academy (EWA), a leading institution in Saudi Arabia, is dedicated to shaping the future of the energy and water sectors by providing world-class vocational training. Established in partnership with ACWA Power and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), EWA offers accredited programs in operations, maintenance, and emerging technologies like solar and hydrogen. Through strategic industry collaborations, EWA empowers the next generation of skilled professionals, driving innovation and sustainability in the Kingdom's key infrastructure sectors.

ABOUT Innovatics

At Innovatics, we’re shaping the future of work by equipping individuals and organizations with cutting-edge AI and Data Science skills. With a presence in the USA, UAE, and emerging markets, our mission is to make tech education accessible, inclusive, and globally impactful. We don’t just teach — we transform. From fresh graduates to senior executives, our programs deliver real-world projects, global accreditations, and industry-aligned outcomes.

