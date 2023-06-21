DataFlex is a data analysis and visualization platform that enables businesses to make better decisions faster. The platform provides an easy-to-use interface for businesses to quickly upload their data and quickly visualize the data in order to gain insights and make informed decisions.

DataFlex has joined the Raise Capital program in order to raise a capital of $4M. The startup is based in Canada and Saudi Arabia and is founded by Narin Batris and Pascal Wan.

The Raise Capital program helps startups in getting funded and closing their seed, series A, series B, or series C startups. The team at FasterCapital matches the startup with over 155K angel investors and 32K VCs around the world.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "Data Analysis is becoming more and more important for both people and companies. The AI revolution will only enhance the industry and how people deal with data and this is the perfect environment for innovative data startups to emerge."

-Ends-

For more information please visit: www.fastercapital.com

Contact Information

For general inquiries: contact@fastercapital.com

For founders: Widad.sadeq@fastercapital.com

For potential partners: Rasha.almasri@fastercapital.com