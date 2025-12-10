Dubai, UAE: Multi Ways International is celebrating the rapid success of its DARIA Solutions platform – the pioneering digital ecosystem now recognised as a catalyst for enterprise transformation.

Since its launch, DARIA has demonstrated its ability to streamline operations and accelerate growth by integrating workplaces, devices, and digital tools through secure, AI-driven systems.

Designed with a clear mission to deliver smart, localised software solutions for global organisations, DARIA goes beyond automation. It guides businesses through digital transformation and, ultimately, AI transformation. By combining a robust ERP backbone with dynamic AI modules, the platform digitises processes while making managerial decisions intelligent and data driven.

DARIA’s strength lies in its unified architecture. It consolidates critical business functions into one intelligent system, enabling faster, smarter, and more secure operations. From resource planning and demand forecasting to customer engagement and strategic decision-making, DARIA is redefining efficiency for the modern enterprise.

At its core, the platform integrates advanced ERP capabilities with AI-powered decision systems, next-generation contact centre tools, and a central AI hub that manages knowledge bases, automates workflows, and delivers actionable insights. This holistic approach positions businesses not just to adapt — but to lead — through innovation.

Multi Ways International has also expanded its digital portfolio alongside DARIA with Ajebhom, an Arabic SEO platform designed to boost online visibility across Arabic-speaking markets; FairShare, an AI-driven real estate collaboration tool tailored for the UAE property sector; and TaskHub, a secure freelance and task management solution connecting businesses with vetted talent.

Together, these offerings underscore the company’s commitment to empowering organisations with transformative technology.

“DARIA’s immediate success validates our vision of creating technology that doesn’t just connect, it transforms,” said Halil Chaglar, CEO of Multi Ways International. “We are proud to see enterprises leveraging DARIA to unlock intelligence, efficiency, and growth.”

Launched at GITEX Global 2025, DARIA Solutions has set a new benchmark for innovation, paving the way for businesses to thrive in an AI-driven future.

For more information, please visit:

www.dariamobile.com

For press inquiries, please contact:

Doaa Mohamed

pr@erosa.ca