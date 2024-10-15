United Arab Emirates — Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, proudly announces that Stromek Emirates Foundations, a leading engineering and construction firm renowned for delivering high-quality foundational work across the region, has been awarded the contract for shoring, excavation, and piling works for its prestigious 'The Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin' project.

With a Gross Development Value of Dh900 million (£200 million), 'The Astera' marks Aston Martin's first venture into interior design for a real estate development in the Middle East. Set on the picturesque Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, the project will feature a mix of luxury apartments and villas, blending Aston Martin’s signature design aesthetics with Dar Global’s commitment to offering exceptional living experiences.

Stromek’s scope of work will focus on ensuring the stability and sustainability of the development's foundational elements. The firm's expertise will play a critical role in preparing the site for construction, ensuring that the project can proceed smoothly while adhering to the highest standards of safety and precision.

“We are thrilled to have Stromek on board for this pivotal phase of 'The Astera' project. Their proven track record of excellence in shoring, excavation, and piling work perfectly aligns with the standards we uphold at Dar Global,” said Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to working with the best in the industry to deliver world-class luxury developments that will leave a lasting impact.”

The shoring, excavation, and piling works are expected to commence immediately, laying the foundation for what will soon be a landmark development on the Arabian Sea. Stromek’s appointment is a key milestone in the progress of 'The Astera,' a development that will combine iconic British design with cutting-edge engineering and craftsmanship, elevating the living experience for future residents.

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

