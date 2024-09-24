London, United Kingdom: Dar Global, the London-Stock Exchange listed international real estate company, has entered into a landmark partnership with Mouawad, the luxury jeweler, to launch a unique SAR 880 million (GBP 180 million) residential project close to World Expo 2030 in the North of Riyadh. The high-profile collaboration represents Dar Global’s debut in the Saudi market, a significant milestone in the company’s international expansion strategy. The project also marks Mouawad’s planned move into the luxury residential sector, where it will apply its reputation as a leader in refined craftsmanship to expand its operations into new frontiers.

Set for handover in Q4 of 2026, the luxury development of 200 residential villas will become one of Riyadh’s most prestigious addresses, bringing together the expertise of Dar Global, known for its innovative approach to high-end real estate, and Mouawad’s legacy of creative and artistic mastery. Blending contemporary design, meticulous attention to detail, and timeless elegance, each residence will embody the brands' commitment to quality and luxury, offering a unique blend of sophisticated aesthetics and enduring style for the most discerning buyers.

Owners of residential properties worth 4 million Saudi Riyals and above are granted eligibility to Real Estate Owner Residency under the Saudi Premium Residency program. The program, coupled with co-branded luxury real estate offerings have increased the Kingdom’s appeal to international investors, and further enhance Riyadh’s status as an emerging global destination for luxury living.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “This is a proud moment for Dar Global as we bring our international expertise and high standards of living to the Saudi market. Our partnership with Mouawad, a brand synonymous with diamonds, luxury and artistic craftsmanship, is an embodiment of our shared vision to offer a unique, globally-inspired living experience in Riyadh. We aspire for this project to stand as a benchmark of luxury and elegance, much like the renowned Bulgari Residences. It underscores our commitment to enhancing the Kingdom’s real estate offering with developments that stand at the intersection of modernity, elegance, and timeless design.”

Renowned for crafting exquisite jewels, Mouawad’s expansion into luxury real estate is a significant milestone in its illustrious history. With a legacy that spans over 130 years, Mouawad has set the standard for luxury in the world of fine jewelry and watches. Now, for the first time, the brand is bringing its celebrated craftsmanship and design ethos to the realm of real estate.

Pascal Mouawad, Fourth Generation Co-Guardian of Mouawad, commented: "For more than a century, Mouawad has long been a hallmark of luxury and enduring elegance. Our collaboration with Dar Global enables us to expand our legacy into the realm of branded residences, infusing our unique identity into prestigious developments around the world. We believe this milestone will set a new standard for luxury living in the real estate market."

Dar Global’s debut in the Saudi market is part of its broader strategy to introduce its internationally recognized standards of luxury to Saudi Arabia’s growing real estate sector. With an established track record across the Middle East and Europe, Dar Global is set to deliver unparalleled sophistication to a market increasingly defined by discerning, globally mobile buyers.

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

Please visit www.DarGlobal.co.uk

About Mouawad:

Mouawad is a renowned luxury jewelry brand recognized for its timeless elegance, exceptional craftsmanship, and rich heritage. With a legacy spanning over a century, Mouawad has epitomized excellence in jewelry, crafting the extraordinary with artistic mastery and trusted expertise. From its exquisite diamond creations to its iconic world records, Mouawad continues to captivate discerning individuals worldwide, embodying the pinnacle of luxury and artistry.

Guided by the endeavors and visions of five generations, Mouawad’s heritage spans more than a century of creations and traditions in masterful jewelry design and watchmaking. Since its inception in Lebanon in 1890, the revered values of the brand have been revived over the years to offer true luxury and refinement to a discerning clientele, penetrating continents across the world.

