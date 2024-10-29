Dubai, UAE: Danube Home, the leading name in home interior solutions across the Middle East, is setting new standards with its innovative ‘Design n Develop’ service. The interior design industry in the UAE is continuously evolving, paving way for trends that demand personalisation. Backed by advanced technology and Danube Home’s seasoned team of interior designers, Design n Develop curates designs that match the customer’s vision and enhance living spaces. Whether it is determining an effective kitchen layout or transforming gardens into lounging zones, Design n Develop has solutions to redefine all indoor and outdoor spaces.

The interior design industry is largely bolstered by the buoyant real estate in the UAE. Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), a global real estate advisory, anticipates that 42,000 homes will be delivered this year in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the prime drivers of the country's property market. The residential offerings range from studios and apartments to villas and penthouses, each requiring distinct interior solutions. Danube Home’s groundbreaking service caters to such needs, producing custom designs and layouts that best suit the homeowner and the home.

The incoming supply of units will further increase expenditure in interior designing in the UAE, which sees the highest spending in the GCC. This will be a major impetus for the market, which is set to grow to US$3.35 billion in 2024 and jump to US$4.66 billion by 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence. To meet the growing need of home furnishing products, Danube Home continues to expand its collection of products in tune with current trends and customer feedback.

Although design solutions are aplenty in the market, customers still face challenges in conveying their thoughts that define how their homes should look and function. Design n Develop eliminates this difficulty by implementing advanced technology such as virtual 3D models of layouts for customers to explore first-hand. Through virtual 3D models, customers can walk through their proposed interiors and gain a realistic understanding of how their spaces will look and feel. Mood boards curated by Danube Home’s expert designers help clients visualise the entire aesthetic, including colour palettes, textures, furniture, and décor choices. This comprehensive service eliminates uncertainty, allowing customers to make informed decisions before implementation, ensuring every detail aligns with their vision.

The lucrative task of meeting a client’s requirements is usually accompanied by various hurdles, including choice of design and materials, understanding space, and optimise trends that otherwise don’t suit homes. Danube Home’s team of design experts addresses these issues head on to facilitate a seamless experience for customers. Following a thorough assessment of the living space, the team develops layouts that blend creativity with practicality to achieve both aesthetic appeal and functional efficiency.

Mr Sayed Habib, Director of Danube Home, said, “Danube Home stands out for its unique range of products and services. Our Design n Develop is one-of-a kind service that translates a customer’s vision into reality. Keeping in mind the customer’s preferences, our in-house experts curate designs to elevate houses into homes. The market is seeing a notable increase in interior design trends that are sustainable, integrate biophilic designs, and create wellness-inspired areas in homes. We develop products that align with these trends which are then incorporated into custom layouts produced by Design n Develop.”

Customers also face many challenges during home designing, especially delivery delays, poor product quality, and lack of comprehensive interior solutions. Danube Home mitigates these difficulties by offering holistic solutions that cover indoor and outdoor spaces as well as landscaping and installation and ensuring timely delivery of quality products, all under one roof. Instead of deploying different contractors or retailers, homeowners can find or personalise every possible home product at Danube Home whether it is furniture, décor, electronic appliance, sanitaryware, or fittings. The brand also goes the extra mile to prioritise customer experience by offering extended product warranty.

Danube Home’s Design n Develop service is not limited to residential spaces; it also caters to commercial interiors. The design consultants at Danube Home bring years of experience to the table, offering expert advice on space planning, furniture selection, and interior aesthetics that align with the client’s business goals. This versatility makes Design n Develop a comprehensive solution for customers across diverse sectors.

Danube Home’s unique initiative was recently honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Home Interior Design Solutions - 2023 award. The acknowledgement reflects the growing appreciation for the Design n Develop service, which redefines how people interact with their living spaces, turning interior design into an enjoyable, collaborative process.

Danube Home’s dedication to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction has earned it a loyal customer base across the Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent. The success of Design n Develop is a testament to the company’s ability to anticipate market trends and respond with solutions that meet the evolving needs of homeowners. With this service, Danube Home not only enhances the customer experience but also raises the standard for interior design services in the region.