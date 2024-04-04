HH Shaikh Mohammad honours excellence award winners

Dubai: Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), the provider of air navigation services and air traffic control for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has won the ‘Best Entity in Digital Enablement Award’ during the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP) Award Ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the winners in the presence of HH Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; HH Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, and Chairman of dans, Lt Gen Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, and all top leaders of Dubai Government.

HH Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed received the award on behalf of dans from the HH Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

dans was awarded the “Best Entity in Digital Enablement” Award for its efforts in harnessing technology to enhance safety and efficiency in delivering air navigation services and adding value to the aviation sector, and ensuring resilience and readiness of digital infrastructure to maintain high business continuity and uninterrupted services.

HH Shaikh Ahmed Bin Saeed said: “The awards underscore Dubai’s firm belief in fostering excellence and innovation within the government sector. It is also the recognition that dans’s roles and achievements are key to the aviation sector and to Dubai Plan.”

HH Sheikh Ahmed added: “We thank HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid for his vision to implement e-governance strategy to make revolutionary changes in the way government bodies function to provide excellent services by adopting innovative technologies to deal with the ever increasing air traffic and passenger inflow.

“I also thank all team members who contributed to achieve this excellence goal. It’s a long journey of sustainable efforts that brought sizeable investments to this vital sector.”

dans achieved significant improvement in the overall results, which reflect the leadership commitment and dedication to the Excellence Journey, led by Ibrahim Ahli, Acting CEO of dans under the direction of HH Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed to achieve Dubai’s excellence plan and goals.

“This is the second cycle dans participated in the DGEP awards, the first participation was in 2021 where dans was promoted to the level of Excellence. We dedicate ourselves to continue our efforts to excel our services further,” said HE Ibrahim Ahli.

