Dubai, UAE: Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) has won the GovTech Innovation Awards for the Best Cybersecurity Solution for the Year 2022. dans manages air traffic movements daily at UAE’s four airports, including DXB, the world’s busiest for international travellers. dans had been selected for implementing a world-leader cybersecurity solution that is cloud-based with end-to-end and workload protection to prevent hacking.

The ANSP had been chosen for its implementation of a world-leading cybersecurity initiative that relies on the digital cloud and provides comprehensive protection against piracy and is compatible with the size and complexity of the sensitive and complex operating environment of the flight handling activity. The platform’s architecture with a single light agent uses cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) and provides real-time protection and transparency across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads, on or off the network.

The GovTech Innovation Awards, presented at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa at The Palm Dubai, highlight the incredible IT trailblazers in the leading government entities that develop solutions, initiatives and programs specifically designed to improve lives of people in the UAE. Government entities are eligible to participate in the Awards programme for pioneering new solutions through embedding disruptive technologies to enhance the experience for their end-users or the IT leaders who have shown great vision and direction to better society through the enhanced digital services in the new-age digital economy.

The awards have been presented by TahawulTech.com, the platform in the Middle East enterprise technology and cybersecurity. dans had earlier won the GovTech Innovation Award in 2020.

Global cybercrime has been estimated by the US-based antivirus and VPN provider Mcafee at US$8.4 trillion per year. The company protect over 600 million-plus devices and detects 688 threats every minute. According to Blackfog, a global cybersecurity firm, the costs to businesses from ransomware attacks reached US$6 trillion in 2021. Data breaches, phishing attacks and denial-of-service attacks threaten government entities and businesses.

