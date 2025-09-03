The Bahrain Institute of Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) received Her Excellency Mrs. Mirna Khawly, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon to the Kingdom of Bahrain, at its headquarters in the World Trade Center Tower in Manama.

Her Excellency was welcomed by Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT, together with members of the Institute’s senior management and staff. The visit reflected ongoing efforts to expand avenues of collaboration between the two countries in the fields of pearls, gemstones, and jewellery, while further reinforcing cultural and economic ties.

During the visit, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the Institute’s establishment, mission, and objectives, and emphasised its pioneering role in positioning Bahrain as a regional and international hub for the pearl and gemstone sector. The presentation further highlighted DANAT’s ongoing efforts to preserve the legacy of Bahraini natural pearls and to promote awareness of their significance as a symbol of national identity and cultural heritage.

Mrs. Jamsheer underlined the importance of the visit in advancing collaboration between Bahrain and Lebanon in the pearl and gemstone sector, and highlighting areas, including training, research, testing, and the jewellery trade, also noting that pearls and gemstones represent a cultural and heritage bond shared by both nations.

Mrs. Jamsheer added: “We are pleased to welcome Her Excellency Mrs. Mirna Khawly. This visit underscores the Lebanese Embassy’s recognition of Bahrain’s accumulated expertise in this vital sector and its interest in learning more about the Institute’s distinguished experience. It further paves the way for new avenues of cooperation that will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations and enriching mutual expertise in pearls and gemstones.”

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

