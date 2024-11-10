The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) has announced the launch of a specialised workshop on lab-grown diamonds, set to begin on November 11.

This workshop aims to equip participants with a profound and comprehensive understanding of lab-grown diamond characteristics, providing them with the most advanced analytical techniques to accurately distinguish these synthetic gemstones from their natural counterparts. By integrating the latest industry standards and leveraging state-of-the-art technology, this initiative seeks to enhance the knowledge base within the gemstone sector, bolstering both professional expertise and market integrity.

The workshop covers the foundational 4Cs of diamond grading—cut, colour, clarity, and carat weight—enabling participants to grasp the essential criteria for diamond evaluation. Additionally, the program will delve into diamond pricing, teaching participants how to determine diamond values based on the 4Cs using the globally recognized Rapaport pricing list.

The workshop will also offer a comprehensive examination of lab-grown diamonds and simulants, exploring the unique characteristics of lab-grown diamonds in comparison with other diamond simulants. Participants will gain valuable insights into current market trends and industry statistics surrounding both natural and lab-grown diamonds, providing a well-rounded perspective on the contemporary gemstone landscape.

The program will conclude with an interactive Q&A session, allowing attendees to address specific queries, enrich their knowledge, and engage directly with industry experts.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, “The organization of this workshop reflects our commitment to enhancing the capabilities of professionals within the gemstone sector by offering advanced, specialised training programs tailored to the evolving demands of the market. With the rising prevalence of lab-grown diamonds, in the HPHT and CVD types, it has become essential for professionals and investors in this field to acquire the knowledge and tools necessary to distinguish these synthetic diamonds from natural ones.”

Mrs. Jamsheer highlighted that DANAT uses advanced scientific instruments during the gemstone inspection process. While natural and lab-grown diamonds share the same chemical composition and crystal structure, the key difference lies in their formation. Natural diamonds are created over millions of years under high pressure and temperature deep within the Earth, while laboratory-grown diamonds are produced in controlled environments, resulting in distinguishable growth characteristics.

This is in addition to photometric analysis techniques, which studies the light-emitting properties of gemstones when exposed to different types of light energy such as ultraviolet rays and is proven to be a powerful tool for distinguishing natural diamonds from synthetic varieties.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

For more information on DANAT, kindly contact;

muneera.alfadhel@danat.bh

Marketing & Communications