The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) took part as a cultural partner in this year's edition of the Salhia Pearls exhibition held in Kuwait.

Through this participation, the institute aimed to underscore its prominent role in the global pearl and gemstone industry, showcasing its expertise and comprehensive range of services, and put special focus on promoting Bahraini natural pearls, which are essential to the Kingdom's cultural legacy.

DANAT's team engaged with visitors at the exhibition, discussing the Institute's efforts to revitalize the natural pearl industry both in Bahrain and internationally. They highlighted the cutting-edge capabilities of DANAT's laboratory, which is the first of its kind globally, and emphasized its advanced testing services for pearls, gemstones, and diamonds. In addition, the team introduced DANAT's educational and training services, including the Gem-A Diploma, along with various academic courses and workshops.

Furthermore, DANAT’s team hosted two educational workshops on natural pearls in the Gulf. One workshop provided insights into evaluating and purchasing pearls, while the other highlighted the differences between natural and cultured pearls.

The event visitors were able to view Bahraini oysters and pearls up close and even participate in oyster-shucking demonstrations, allowing them to experience opening the oysters and discovering the pearls inside.

"The Salhia Pearls exhibition provides a valuable platform for us to connect with the Kuwaiti market and expand our regional and international clientele. We aim to showcase the specialized services offered by DANAT, which include our educational programs, as well as the comprehensive pearl and gemstone testing, and evaluation services conducted at our laboratory." commented Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT.

Mrs. Jamsheer added, "At DANAT, we are committed to participating in regional events that focus on pearls and gemstones. These events allow us to reinforce Bahrain's standing as a leading destination in this field and to showcase our natural pearls, which are integral to our national heritage and cultural identity."

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

