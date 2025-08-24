The Bahrain Institute of Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) has successfully concluded a five-week intensive gemmology masterclass, held in collaboration with Kooheji Jewellery as part of the fourteenth edition of Youth City 2030. The initiative took place at Exhibition World Bahrain, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs in partnership with the Labour Fund Tamkeen.

This specialised masterclass provided advanced training for forty-seven aspiring Bahraini students, and covered pearls, diamonds, sapphires, rubies, and emeralds, highlighting not only the beauty of these precious gems but also the importance of developing expertise in this specialised field.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT, affirmed that training forty-seven Bahraini youth in such a specialised and highly valued discipline comes at a pivotal moment, as the global gemstone market continues to expand and the demand for qualified experts grows, and stating: "Through such initiatives, DANAT continues to demonstrate its pioneering role in nurturing future generations and advancing the Kingdom’s position as a distinguished global centre in the field of gemmology and jewellery."

Mr. Jamsheer further added, “Developing young talents to support the revitalisation of the pearl industry and the growth of the jewellery and gemstone sector is of great importance, particularly given the limited number of local experts in this field. The graduation of this outstanding group of young Bahrainis is a source of pride, marking a continuation of efforts to inspire a new generation of specialists who embody a true national asset, capable of preserving this valued heritage while elevating it to the highest standards of the global market.”

Mrs. Jamsheer reaffirmed DANAT’s commitment to developing the skills of youth and enabling them to pursue promising career opportunities in the pearl and jewellery sector. This commitment reflects the Institute’s social responsibility to prepare a new generation capable of driving the industry’s growth and contributing to the National Plan for the Revitalisation of Pearls sector.

Mr. Mohamed Al Kooheji, Business Marketing & Growth Manager at Kooheji Jewellery, affirmed that the company is proud to have trained young Bahrainis in the field of jewellery design for the fourth consecutive year. He added that this initiative is part of their commitment to preparing youth for the job market, enabling them to find employment opportunities in the jewellery design sector.

"This training is an embodiment of Kooheji Jewellery's community partnership and its dedication to refining the talents of Bahraini youth," Al Kooheji stated. "This collaboration with DANAT, organized under the umbrella of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, is a testament to our shared vision of nurturing a new generation of professionals who will contribute to the growth and preservation of this vital industry.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

