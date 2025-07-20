The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) has officially opened registration for the internationally recognised Gem-A Gemmology Foundation Programme and the Gemmology Diploma Programme, both accredited by the Gemmological Association of Great Britain (Gem-A).

As the first institution in the Middle East to be accredited by Gem-A, DANAT will offer these advanced academic tracks starting in September, sponsored by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen).

Obtaining the internationally recognized Gemmology Diploma Programme certificate unlocks a wealth of career opportunities in the fast-growing global gemstone market, where demand for qualified experts continues to rise. This demand is particularly significant in light of the limited number of Bahraini professionals in the field and the increasing need to develop local expertise. As a result, programme graduates are well-equipped to pursue rewarding careers across both the local and international jewelry industries.

The programme is part of DANAT’s broader initiative to offer globally certified educational opportunities in gemmological sciences. Participants will also have access to the use of internationally respected professional titles, including FGA, which denotes completion of the Gemmology Diploma.

The Gem-A Gemmology Foundation Programme is designed to support individuals aspiring to build or advance a career in the gemstone and jewellery sectors. It provides a rigorous introduction to the field and is particularly valuable for those looking to establish a strong foundational skillset. With over 110 years of expertise embedded in its curriculum, the programme is delivered by a team of experienced and certified instructors.

The programme spans 16 weeks, with instruction held one day per week over a four-month period. Participants will engage in over 300 hours of integrated theoretical and practical training, delivered within a cutting-edge educational setting designed to foster personalised learning and skill development.

Commenting on the launch, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, highlighted the programme’s transformative potential: "This internationally accredited programme presents a valuable opportunity for individuals aspiring to build a sustainable and impactful career in the gemstone sector, whether in the fields of research, academia, laboratory analysis, or the commercial jewellery industry. By enrolling in these programmes, participants gain access to cutting-edge knowledge and hands-on expertise that empower them to launch entrepreneurial initiatives, strengthen their investment acumen in gemstones, and explore a broad spectrum of roles across the entire jewellery industry."

Mrs. Jamsheer further affirmed her confidence in the role these programmes will play in addressing regional talent gaps, and emphasised their alignment with Bahrain’s Vision 2030, particularly in nurturing human capital in specialised strategic fields. By cultivating a new generation of highly qualified gemmological professionals, DANAT reinforces its dedication to advancing Bahrain’s status as a global hub for gemstones and jewellery expertise and ensuring long-term industry development in line with international standards.

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

