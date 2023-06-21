The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) successfully inaugurated the highly anticipated first international tender of natural pearls on Tuesday, in collaboration with the renowned Rapaport Group, a leading organizer of such prestigious tenders worldwide.

This remarkable event garnered significant attention from specialized companies passionately engaged in the acquisition and trade of natural pearls. Recognized as one of nature's most exceptional treasures, these pearls, particularly those extracted from Bahraini waters, were the centerpiece of the tender. Bahrain's unique environment has fostered the perfect conditions for the growth of these extraordinary natural pearls.

DANAT Institute, equipped with state-of-the-art testing facilities at its groundbreaking Laboratory, is dedicated to the meticulous examination and classification of pearls listed for tender. Utilizing its esteemed grading system, which establishes a comprehensive framework for assessing natural pearls based on their color, shape, and luster, the Institute ensures the highest standards of precision and accuracy.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, the CEO of DANAT Institute, expressed her delight in hosting this groundbreaking tender, emphasizing its significance in reaffirming the Kingdom's esteemed global reputation in the pearl trade and in testing pearls. This remarkable event serves as a testament to the Kingdom of Bahrain's unwavering commitment to achieving the goals of The National Plan to Revive the Pearl Sector.

Mrs. Jamsheer highlighted the pivotal role this tender plays in advancing DANAT’s contributions to the development of the natural pearl market, particularly through its collaboration with the renowned Rapaport Group. Additionally, she emphasized the initiative's invaluable role in providing a platform for licensed pearl divers to engage with the international pearl markets, thus fostering fruitful communication and exchange.

It is worth noting that the Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the natural pearl tender after it was inaugurated by the Rapaport Group on the 7th June 2023 in the United States of America. Since its launch, the tender has journeyed across various cities within and beyond the United States, rendering the Kingdom's inclusion even more significant and noteworthy.

About Danat:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemmological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

About Rapaport Group:

About the Rapaport Group: The Rapaport Group is an international network of companies providing added-value services that support the development of ethical, transparent, competitive, and efficient diamond and jewelry markets. Established in 1976, the group has more than 20,000 clients in over 121 countries. Group activities include Rapaport Information Services, providing the Rapaport benchmark Diamond Price List, as well as news, analysis, and research; RapNet, the world’s largest diamond trading network with daily listing of over 1.7 million diamonds valued at more than $8 Billion; and Rapaport Trading and Auction Services, the world’s largest recycler of diamonds. Additional information is available at rapaport.com.

