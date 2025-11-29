Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) marked a new milestone in its growing international outreach with the launch of the DANAT–Bicester Collection Lounge at Jewellery Arabia 2025. The lounge forms part of an expanding collaboration with The Bicester Collection, the global family of luxury retail destinations in Europe, the United States, and Asia, aimed at increasing the visibility, appreciation, and availability of DANAT-certified natural pearls across key international markets.

Established in June 2025, the DANAT–Bicester Collection collaboration focuses on showcasing Bahrain’s natural pearls within world-leading luxury retail environments and elevating global awareness of DANAT’s role as the international authority for natural pearl certification. Hosting the lounge at Jewellery Arabia allowed both partners to highlight the progress of this ongoing partnership and introduce visitors to the next phase of international activations.

At Jewellery Arabia 2025, The Bicester Collection Lounge welcomed high-profile guests for a curated reception and networking experience designed to spotlight Bahrain’s natural pearling heritage. The programme featured personalised colour analysis consultations led by Chantal Abboud and Jamal Sinno, along with previews of upcoming collaborative initiatives—including a planned exhibition of DANAT-certified natural pearls across select Bicester Collection destinations in Europe in 2026.

The collaboration continues to centre on promoting high-end jewellery featuring DANAT-certified natural pearls and building deeper global appreciation of Bahrain’s natural heritage. Through joint events across Europe, the US, and Asia, DANAT and The Bicester Collection are working to broaden access to Bahrain’s natural pearls within influential luxury, fashion, tourism, and retail markets.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, represented the Institute at the event, where she underscored the strategic importance of expanding Bahrain’s international footprint, “Our partnership with The Bicester Collection has been instrumental in advancing DANAT’s mission to elevate the global standing of Bahrain’s natural pearls. Jewellery Arabia 2025 offered a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the progress of this collaboration and to showcase how DANAT-certified natural pearls are increasingly reaching new audiences across leading international destinations.”

Desirée Bollier, Chair of The Bicester Collection, added, “We were pleased to continue our collaboration with DANAT at Jewellery Arabia this year. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to craftsmanship, authenticity, and heritage, and we welcomed the opportunity to present Bahrain’s natural pearls to discerning visitors and future audiences.”

The event reaffirmed DANAT’s role as the global reference laboratory for natural pearl certification and its commitment to positioning Bahrain’s pearling heritage at the forefront of international luxury markets. Through its collaboration with The Bicester Collection, DANAT continues to showcase Bahrain’s natural pearls to the world and strengthen the Kingdom’s international presence in high-end jewellery and luxury retail.