The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with Kooheji Jewellery during Jewellery Arabia 2025, held at Exhibition World Bahrain from November 25 to 29. This partnership marks a significant step toward elevating standards of quality and authenticity across local and regional jewellery markets, while strengthening consumer confidence in the collections presented by Kooheji Jewellery.

Under the terms of the agreement, DANAT will conduct testing and certification for jewellery pieces belonging to Kooheji Jewellery, issuing official certificates that authenticate the quality and integrity of the gemstones and materials used in each piece. This initiative ensures customers a higher degree of transparency, trust, and assurance when purchasing jewellery.

This partnership comes at a time when the global jewellery market is undergoing rapid transformation, particularly with the growing prevalence of laboratory-grown diamonds. In this evolving landscape, DANAT’s certification serves as a trusted assurance of authenticity and a crucial means of distinguishing natural gemstones from synthetic ones. The agreement also reaffirms Kooheji Jewellery’s dedication to providing premium, certified products endorsed by a leading national authority recognised for its scientific expertise, while reflecting the shared commitment of both entities to fostering the sustainable growth of Bahrain’s jewellery industry.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, stated: “The agreement signed with Kooheji Jewellery during Jewellery Arabia 2025 underscores the significance of collaboration among national institutions and reflects DANAT’s continued mission to strengthen consumer confidence while fostering transparency and excellence within the jewellery industry. Through this partnership, DANAT reaffirms its position as Bahrain’s internationally accredited authority for gemstone testing and certification, highlighting the shared dedication of both parties to safeguarding consumer interests and elevating quality standards across the local market.”

Mr. Ahmed Jawdet, CEO of Kooheji Jewellery, commented: “Our partnership with DANAT marks a strategic milestone that reinforces trust in our brand and aligns with global developments in the luxury goods sector. Having our jewellery pieces tested and certified by a neutral and accredited national authority such as DANAT provides our customers with the utmost assurance of authenticity and reliability. This collaboration not only strengthens Kooheji Jewellery’s position as one of the region’s foremost jewellery houses but also reflects our enduring commitment to transparency, compliance, and the highest international standards of quality, ensuring that every customer enjoys a truly exceptional and trusted purchasing experience.”

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

