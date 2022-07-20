Al-Ain: The National Institute of Health Specialties (NIHS), the national institute responsible for regulating and spearheading the development of the healthcare workforce, nested within the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), granted its official accreditation to Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children. The hospital has received this accreditation after fulfilling all the requirements of the Emirati Board. The NIHS accreditation will allow Danat Al Emarat to initiate its application for residency programs aimed at training Pediatricians and Obstetricians

Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani, Secretary-General of NIHS said “NIHS is delighted to grant Danat Al Emarat hospital the institutional accreditation. The hospital has set an example of a private hospital that works hand in hand with the government to support medical education”.

“Danat Al Emarat underwent several rounds of inspections and reviews to ensure compliance with NIHS accreditation standards. The standards are based on five key domains: Governance, Training Environment, Residents/Fellow, Faculty, and Continues Improvements & Innovation. Institutional Accreditation is the first step toward program accreditation and trainee’s certification by Emirati Board. We aim to set and maintain high professional standards towards strengthening the health workforce capacity and promoting the health of all those who live in the UAE”, he added.

Dr. Mohaymen M. Abdelghany, Executive Director, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, praised the support the hospital has received from the National Institute for Health specialties, and said, “We welcome this special recognition from the National Institute for Health Specialties which will allow us to train graduates seeking to become obstetricians and pediatricians through our residency program. We are privileged to play a critical role in the education of future pediatricians and obstetricians who will in turn support women and children in the UAE through the provision of high-quality medical care.”

Dr. Abdelghany explained that the hospital will welcome the first batch of UAEU’s graduate trainees to the “Residency Program” in September 2022.

Prof. Hisham Mubarak, Consultant & Head of Fetal Medicine Department and Head of Academic Affairs said “This latest recognition from NIHS marks an important milestone in the hospital’s history. Over the years, Danat Al Emarat has continued to grow and evolve beyond patient expectations. We will now be able to play an important role in sharing knowledge from physicians across the world. We look forward to welcoming young doctors to our wards and supporting them in advancing their careers.”

A note worth mentioning is the National Institute for Health Specialties was established by cabinet decree with the purpose of promoting the quality of medical education by accrediting hospitals and conducting various specialized professional tests following the best international standards. The institute holds workshops and evaluation visits and introduces the accreditation requirements that help in the implementation of the best standards of training and assessment. Until this day, the Institute has awarded 8 institutions the Institutional Accreditation Certificate, which qualifies trainees to receive the Emirates Board Certificate after fulfilling the training and examination requirements.