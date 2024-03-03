An agri-resort, an eco-resort, and an adventure resort will be the first properties to launch as Dan Company’s first three resorts in Al-Ahsa

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Following a signing ceremony during a recent visit to Saudi Arabia by global Hilton leaders, leading global hospitality company Hilton and Dan Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company specializing in agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism signed an agreement with Hilton to operate three resorts in Al-Ahsa - Al-Ahsa Agritourism Resort, LXR Hotels & Resorts; Al-Ahsa Eco Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton; and Al-Ahsa Adventure Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton.

The resorts will be in Al-Ahsa, a significant agricultural region in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and UNESCO World Heritage site, which is home to Al-Ahsa Oasis - the largest date palm oasis in the world. With lush surroundings and homegrown farms at its doorstep, the 1.8 million square meter master development aims to create a premium farm-based tourism destination in the heart of Al-Ahsa, attracting visitors looking to connect with nature and enjoy a diverse range of experiences.

Abdulrahman Abaalkhail, CEO of Dan Company, added, “The partnership with Hilton to operate the first three resorts in Al-Ahsa will see us combine Hilton’s world-class hospitality with the picturesque landscapes of Al-Ahsa. This part of Saudi Arabia offers unique experiences rich in cultural and natural beauty yet underrepresented in the current tourism landscape. This delivers on our strategy to establish a Saudi homegrown hospitality brand with a pioneering heritage-inspired fusion of agricultural, eco, and adventure experience resorts, nestled in nature, setting a remarkable precedent in Saudi Arabia's hospitality industry. Our business model is synonymous with cultural authenticity, sustainability, and community empowerment, thereby creating an ecosystem and contributing to the Kingdom's broader economic and tourism objectives.”

“The signing of these three hotels further expands our footprint in Saudi Arabia, where we plan to quadruple our portfolio. Al-Ahsa is one of the key regions identified under the National Tourism Strategy of Saudi Arabia, and we are pleased to bring Hilton’s renowned hospitality brands to this unique new tourism development in the country,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton.

Each resort will have a distinct offering, from luxury at the LXR Hotels & Resorts Agritourism Resort, wellness and wellbeing at the Curio Collection by Hilton Eco Resort, and outdoor adventure at the Curio Collection by Hilton Adventure Resort. A central activation area will also be available to guests and the public, which will include a nature garden, an amphitheater, dining and retail options, a farmers’ market, and other multi-purpose spaces for local agricultural vendors and retailers to exhibit.

The resorts will be easily accessible via main roads, with Riyadh, Dammam, Khobar, Jubail, Bahrain, and Qatar within a one-and-a-half to three-and-a-half-hour drive away.

Dan Company is a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company that aims to play a role in diversifying the economy and enhancing the contribution of city economies to Saudi GDP, in line with Vision 2030 goals. As a player in the Kingdom’s tourism sector, Dan Company contributes to enabling local communities to diversify their economic activities and develop thriving businesses. The company will work closely with key government and private sector stakeholders and contribute to the growth of the tourism industry, with these efforts expected to contribute to the creation of direct and indirect job opportunities. By 2030, Dan is anticipated to contribute approximately $1.6 billion (SR6 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP as it expands its footprint.

About Hilton

About Dan Company:

Dan Company is a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company that aims to contribute to the development of the tourism sector by embracing the Kingdom’s captivating nature and introducing its rich agricultural diversity through agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism, strengthening the connection between people and nature. Dan's unique integrated business model includes owned and franchised assets is a pioneering approach in the global tourism industry.