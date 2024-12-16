Riyadh – Dan Company a PIF company specializing in agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism, announced the signing of a contract with Abdulmohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company to develop Dan’s flagship destination in the Al-Ahsa Governorate, under its local hospitality brand "Tuaja Luxury Resorts".

The signing ceremony was held at the company headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of: His Excellency Mr. Saad Abdulaziz Al-Kroud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dan Company, and Mr. Yousef Abdul Mohsen Al-Tamimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abdulmohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company. The contract was signed by Mr. Abdulrahman Abaalkhail, CEO of Dan Company, and Mr. Mohammed Abdul Mohsen Al-Tamimi, CEO of Abdul Mohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company.

The project marks a milestone in the company's mission to enhance the tourism sector and elevate the quality of services in the hospitality sector in the Kingdom by developing resorts that combine sustainability, innovation, and authentic hospitality. The project also contributes to strengthening Al-Ahsa's position as an attractive destination for both local and international tourism.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kroud said "We are pleased to announce the new resort, which aligns with the Kingdom's efforts to enhance its hospitality and tourism offerings locally and internationally and reaffirms our commitment to contribute to the development of the tourism sector by leveraging the Kingdom’s enchanting natural landscapes and showcasing it’s rich natural diversity through agri, eco, and adventure tourism."

He added: "It is our pleasure to partner with Abdulmohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company, a leading company in the Eastern province to develop our flagship project under the TUAJA LUXURY RESORTS brand. This collaboration reflects our shared vision for the future and commitment to excellence. Together, we look forward to Tuaja Resorts becoming a symbol of sustainability and innovation in the Kingdom.”

The project is a pioneering initiative that highlights the Al-Ahsa region’s stunning natural beauty and rich cultural and agricultural heritage and offers three distinctive experiences that cater to different needs: luxury and exploration at the luxury resort of Tuaja Premium Farm Resort, tranquility, and contemplation at the eco-friendly resort of Tuaja Eco Resort, and adventure and excitement at the Tuaja Adventure Resort.

For his part, Mr. Yousef Abdulmohsen Al-Tamimi expressed pride in undertaking the development of the project, emphasizing the track record of Abdulmohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company in developing pioneering projects that achieve a balance between innovation and sustainability. "We are delighted to collaborate with Dan Company on this exceptional project, which underscores our unwavering commitment to shaping a sustainable future and actively contributing to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

Spanning 1.8 million square metres, the resort will feature 201 accommodation units, from hotel rooms to high-end villas, some with private pools. Every aspect of the resort is carefully designed to reflect the unique character of Al-Ahsa, offering diverse experiences catering to guests' needs in agri tourism, ecotourism, and Adventure tourism.

Guests will enjoy a range of exceptional facilities and services including a wide variety of dining options, a 'farm-to-table' experience, a luxurious spa, a vibrant central activity area, a community centre supporting local artisans, an event hall, and state-of-the-art sports facilities. This aligns with Dan's commitment to inclusive tourism experiences focused on preserving the environment and empowering the community.

Dan Company places environmental conservation and sustainability at the heart of the project and seeks LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification out of its keenness to protect the local environment. The resort blends modern sustainability practices with local traditions, with a focus on preserving the region's rich natural heritage and culture.

The project is expected to boost the local economy, create jobs, and enhance Al-Ahsa's status as a tourist destination. The contract underscores the shared ambition of both parties to redefine hospitality and tourism in Saudi Arabia as Dan Company's first project in the Kingdom, leveraging the extensive experience of Abdulmohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company as one of the main contractors in a number of leading projects in the Kingdom such as Red Sea Global, NEOM and Qiddiya.

As a pioneering initiative, this project exemplifies Dan's innovative approach to tourism and hospitality and sets a new standard for the development of destinations in the Kingdom and beyond, with a unique blend of luxury, sustainability, and community empowerment.

-Ends-

About Dan Company:

Dan Company is a PIF Company that aims to contribute to the development of the tourism sector by embracing the Kingdom’s captivating nature and introducing its rich agricultural diversity, through agritourism, adventures, and ecotourism, strengthening the connection between people and nature. Dan's unique integrated business model includes owned and franchised assets, a pioneering approach in the global tourism industry.

About Tuaja Luxury Resorts

Dan Company's Tuaja Luxury Resorts offer three distinctive experiences that cater to the varying tastes and expectations of guests from luxury and exploration at Tuaja Premium Farm Resort, to tranquility and contemplation at Tuaja Eco Resorts, and thrilling adventures and excitement at Tuaja Adventure Resort.