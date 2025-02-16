Cairo: Damen ePayment is proud to announce that its innovative mobile payment application, Damen Cash, has been awarded the prestigious title of Best New Mobile Payment Application - Egypt 2024 at The Global Economics Awards. This recognition comes just one year after its launch, highlighting Damen Cash's rapid impact on the digital payment landscape in Egypt.

The Global Economics Awards team praised Damen Cash, stating, "Your commitment to advancing the mobile payment industry in Egypt is truly inspiring. We are thrilled to recognize Damen Cash for its exceptional contribution to financial inclusion and digital transformation."

Launched on February 19, 2024, Damen Cash aims to reduce cash reliance and provide accessible financial services to all segments of society, including low-income individuals and those in remote areas. The app aligns with Egypt's digital transformation strategy and offers over 600 services, making it a comprehensive solution for users.

Damen Cash is the first in Egypt to offer unique NFC Gas services in collaboration with leading gas companies, including Petrotrade, Natgas, Taqa, Fayoum Gas Company, and Overseas. The app has undergone rigorous penetration testing and holds certifications to ensure the highest levels of data security and user privacy.

As part of its commitment to enhancing digital payment solutions, Damen ePayment has partnered with BKN301, a leading global provider of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions. Through this collaboration, Damen Cash will leverage BKN301’s advanced payment processing and core banking technologies, further enhancing transaction efficiency, security, and scalability.

Eng. Sameh El Mallah, CEO of Damen, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, "We are proud of Damen Cash. By adhering to global standards for information security, we ensure the safety of personal data and financial transactions, building trust with our users. Damen Cash stands out with its unique NFC Gas services and comprehensive range of over 600 services, all designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers."

Stiven Muccioli, CEO of BKN301, added: "BKN301 is proud to partner with Damen to develop an innovative app that enhances Egypt’s digital payment ecosystem. Together, we drive secure, seamless transactions and promote financial inclusion to support the country’s growing Fintech landscape."

Damen Cash also prioritizes customer experience, offering 24/7 technical support to resolve any issues immediately.

"We are confident that our advanced financial services and expertise will contribute to the growth of the fintech and electronic payment sector in Egypt," added El Mallah.

About Damen

Damen is a leading electronic payment company established in 2018 with the aim of providing electronic payment solutions for individuals, institutions, and financial services as part of the Egyptian government's financial inclusion initiatives. Drawing on the expertise and support of its parent company, Smart Digital Services, a leading technology solutions provider, executed projects such as managing the distribution of subsidized goods and bread to approximately 20 million citizen daily using smart cards. With over 23 branches across Egypt, Damen offers over 600 electronic payment and collection services, including donations to institutions and charities, electricity and gas card, mobile and landline bills payments. It serves a network of over 100,000 merchants across all Egyptian governorates.