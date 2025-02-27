Abu Dhabi, UAE – The National Health Insurance Company- Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announces the return of its inspiring #RamadanWithDaman challenge for its third year. Aimed at promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle during the Holy Month of Ramadan, the initiative encourages community members to join a four-week wellbeing challenge. Running from the first day of Ramadan until the end of the month, participants will enhance their physical activity levels for a chance to win valuable prizes.

This year, the challenge aims to encourage people to walk more and enjoy nutritious iftar meals together, in alignment with the UAE’s 2025 ‘Year of Community’ theme which seeks to strengthen family and community bonds. Participants can register for #RamadanwithDaman through Pura, PureHealth’s AI-Health Companion, which will track their steps throughout the challenge. To have a chance to win prizes, participants need to share photos or videos of their daily steps with family or friends, include a screenshot of their step count from Pura, and use the campaign hashtags in their social media posts, thus promoting physical activity and healthy habits.

“We are thrilled to launch the third season of #RamadanwithDaman,” said Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman. “Our goal is to inspire the community to lead healthy and fulfilling lives. This challenge invites everyone to embrace the spirit of Ramadan by making positive lifestyle changes and connecting with loved ones to inspire a culture of wellbeing in the wider community.”

He further continued: “At Daman, we are committed to shaping healthier communities throughout the UAE, and this initiative is a testament to our dedication to fostering fitness, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and supporting disease prevention during this sacred time.”

Since its inception in 2022, #RamadanwithDaman has been a cornerstone of Daman’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and mission to foster a healthier community. The campaign is part of Daman's broader CSR efforts, which previously include initiatives like the Daman Heroes programme and the #Daman_Challenge, both of which encourage a healthier and more active community. Over the last two years, Daman has initiated over 300 health and wellbeing initiatives that have supported the health of its members, as well as the wider community.

About National Health Insurance Company – Daman

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman is the UAE’s leading health insurer providing comprehensive health insurance solutions to over 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman, a pioneer in health care insurance, drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and healthcare-related expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Members benefit from added value through unique offerings such as the disease management programmes. Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the health insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

