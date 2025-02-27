Dubai, UAE – Daman Investments PSC (“Daman”), a leading UAE financial institution, is proud to announce its latest initiative aimed at advancing sustainable investment opportunities.

Developed in collaboration with Société Générale, the initiative underscores Daman Investment’s dedication to aligning with globally recognized ESG frameworks. By integrating stringent sustainability criteria into its approach, the initiative exemplifies the company’s commitment to responsible investing.

This ESG Focused strategy is particularly relevant in light of the current economic environment, characterized by declining interest rates and increased market volatility. Daman Investments strives to achieve stability, long-term value, and protection, making it’s platform an attractive proposition for professional and institutional investors seeking ESG-aligned opportunities.

If you are a Professional Investor and would like more information on sustainable investment opportunities, please visit www.daman.ae or contact our dedicated investment team on email at cs@daman.ae or call 0097143324140.

Professional Investors: Discussions on sustainable investment opportunities, and any investment actions following such discussions, can only be with or made by individuals or entities who are Professional Investors as defined in the SCA Rulebook. For more details, refer to this link: https://www.sca.gov.ae/assets/ea784204/rulebook5en.aspx

About Daman Investments

Daman Investments stands as a preeminent regional investment firm, distinguished for its comprehensive suite of non-banking financial services catering to institutional clients, corporations, SMEs, and high-net-worth individuals. Our overarching objective is to assume a pivotal role in the burgeoning new Arab World Economy. Propelled by unwavering commitment to ethics, excellence, and client-centricity, we offer innovative and bespoke solutions to assist you in not only meeting but surpassing your financial aspirations. With a legacy spanning over 25 years, Daman Investments has consistently redefined the contours of the financial services landscape.

Daman Investments PSC (“Daman”) is a private joint stock company operating under the regulation, control and supervision of the Securities & Commodities Authority of the UAE (“SCA”). Daman is licensed and authorized by the SCA- License Number-301043 for the conduct of the following financial activities: (i) Portfolios Management (Category 2- Dealing in Investment); (ii) Investment Fund Management. (Category 2- Dealing in Investment); and (iii) Promotion (Category 5- Arranging and Advice).

About Société Générale Private Wealth Management

Société Générale Private Wealth Management (SGPWM) is the wealth management arm of Société Générale, one of Europe’s largest financial services groups. Based in Luxembourg, SGPWM specializes in providing personalized wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), families, and institutions.