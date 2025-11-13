Abu Dhabi, UAE – The National Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, is reaffirming its commitment to preventive health and chronic disease management through a month-long series of initiatives for Diabetes Awareness Month. Daman’s ongoing efforts are designed to empower individuals and communities with the knowledge and tools needed to prevent and manage diabetes, supporting healthier outcomes across the UAE.

Throughout November, Daman is activating a programme of activities, including awareness campaigns at client premises, preventive health screenings to support early detection, and an educational webinar on diabetes awareness featuring expert insights. Members will also receive a special newsletter covering endocrine diseases, with a focus on diabetes, reinforcing the importance of ongoing education and engagement.

This commitment comes at a time when diabetes remains a significant health challenge both globally. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 589 million adults worldwide are living with diabetes - a number expected to rise to 853 million by 2050. In 2024 alone, diabetes caused 3.4 million deaths globally, with one life lost every nine seconds.

Central to Daman’s approach is its Diabetes Disease Management Programme, which provides access to personalised care plans, regular monitoring of blood glucose levels, lifestyle coaching, and medication management for members living with diabetes. By working closely with healthcare providers, the programme ensures coordinated treatment and continuous communication, empowering members to adopt healthier habits and enabling them to effectively manage their condition and prevent complications.

Since their inception in 2010, Daman’s Disease Management Programmes have empowered more than 30,000 members across the UAE to proactively manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol, helping them achieve better control, improved wellbeing, and greater confidence in managing their health.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said: “At Daman, we remain committed to advancing a culture of prevention through initiatives that empower individuals with knowledge and access to quality care. By combining medical expertise with community engagement, we aim to make preventive healthcare an integral part of everyday life across the UAE.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to early detection and holistic wellbeing, embedding prevention at the heart of our long-term strategy. By empowering communities to take proactive steps, Daman continues to be a trusted health partner for a healthier, more resilient UAE,” Aldhaheri added.

As part of Daman’s long-standing commitment to preventive health, the company continues to encourage individuals to embrace a more active and balanced lifestyle as a cornerstone of diabetes prevention and control. Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and following a balanced diet have been proven to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and to improve blood-sugar control for those already diagnosed. Such healthy habits not only help prevent complications but also enable individuals to live longer, healthier, and happier lives — a goal at the heart of Daman’s mission to build a healthier community across the UAE.

As part of its Health Insurance Literacy campaign “Ensure You Know,” Daman worked to educate the public on diabetes prevention and management. The campaign highlighted the importance of choosing a health insurance plan that supports regular check-ups, screenings, and disease management services, while also sharing practical tips for those living with diabetes, such as ensuring their plan remains active and renewed, understanding coverage for prescribed medication, and knowing how to access ongoing care.

Through these efforts, Daman continues to promote awareness, empower individuals, and support healthier, more informed communities in the UAE.

About The National Insurance Company – Daman

The National Insurance Company – Daman is a comprehensive, multi-line insurer and the UAE’s leading health insurance provider, delivering tailored health insurance solutions to more than 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman was established in 2005 and began its operations in May 2006 as the first and only dedicated health insurer in the UAE.

In May 2025, Daman adopted its new legal name to reflect its expansion beyond health insurance into broader offerings, starting with Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance. This follows earlier diversification, with the launch of the Daman Gratuity and Employee Benefits (GEB) Trust in 2024.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and extensive expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. As the leading health insurer, Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

– A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

- the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae