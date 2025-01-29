Initiatives include fitness programmes, educational webinars, health screenings, strategic partnerships and charitable campaigns

Aligns with Daman’s commitment to shaping a healthier, more active community

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The National Health Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has made significant strides in shaping a healthier society. Over the last two years, Daman has initiated over 300 significant wellbeing initiatives that supported the health of its members, as well as the wider community.

As the UAE's leading health insurer, Daman is committed to promoting fitness, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and supporting disease prevention in alignment with national efforts to nurture healthy communities. Since 2023, Daman has conducted several events, including fitness challenges, wellness workshops, and nutrition counselling sessions. Participants engaged with health experts, received personalised advice, and took part in interactive sessions emphasising the importance of a holistic approach to health.

The company also regularly holds both in-person and virtual sessions on topics ranging from ergonomics to men’s health and yoga, to empower positive health choices.

“Daman is committed to building a healthier future for the UAE, working alongside the public and private sector to advance impactful health and wellness initiatives that serve our community,” said Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Company – Daman. "By taking a proactive role in national health campaigns, partnerships, and community programmes, Daman is addressing some of the most pressing health challenges in the UAE and champions preventative care to improve long-term wellbeing.”

“Our efforts form a central part of our vision to ensure a healthy future. By supporting initiatives that promote disease management, healthier lifestyles, and charitable outreach, Daman remains dedicated to fostering a resilient, health-conscious society. These efforts allow us to extend the impact of our programmes beyond individual health, creating a broader, sustained benefit for our community and contributing to a legacy of wellness.”

In addition to health insurance solutions, Daman actively strengthens community wellbeing through key partnerships and sponsorships. By strategically partnering with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) to sponsor approximately 40 of their community events, and also sponsoring the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, which organises around 80 events each year, the company encourages an active lifestyle and fosters a culture of fitness within the UAE community. Daman’s initiatives, including the successful Daman Heroes programme, an online programme launched in 2019 that is dedicated to getting local communities physically active, and the Daman Challenge, which aims to encourage the community to lose weight through exercise and adopting a healthy diet, reflects a commitment to making health and wellness accessible to everyone. Daman’s contributions extend to impactful health campaigns and charitable support. From longstanding programmes like disease management for chronic conditions to recent awareness initiatives such as running breast cancer webinars for its members, Daman is invested in addressing some of the most pressing health challenges facing the UAE.

Moreover, Daman partners with charitable and humanitarian organisations to provide crucial support to vulnerable groups. Through these programmes, Daman consistently reinforces its vital role in enhancing public health and advancing a healthier future for all.

By collaborating with local organisations, healthcare professionals, and wellness experts, Daman ensures that it’s events and initiatives are both informative and highly engaging. Beyond providing immediate benefits to participants, these initiatives have a lasting impact on the broader community by raising awareness of critical health issues and equipping individuals with practical tools for healthier living, ultimately empowering them to take charge of their health and wellbeing.

About National Health Insurance Company – Daman

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman is the UAE’s leading health insurer providing comprehensive health insurance solutions to over 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman is part of PureHealth, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 28+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman, a pioneer in health care insurance, drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and healthcare-related expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Members benefit from added value through unique offerings such as the disease management programmes. Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the health insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.