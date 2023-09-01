Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Group, the leading UAE-based business conglomerate, has announced the opening of DAMAC Mall, adding a new retail and leisure destination to Dubai's luxury landscape. The mall was officially inaugurated on 1 September 2023 by Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, Sales & Development, DAMAC Properties.

DAMAC Mall presents an expansive 110,000-square-foot space that seamlessly integrates retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment offerings. The Mall is envisioned as a hub for unique shopping experiences. The mall located within DAMAC Hills features major international and local brands across various categories, including 30 retail stores and 10 F&B outlets.

Commenting on the opening, Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, Sales & Development, DAMAC Properties, said: “DAMAC Mall is part of DAMAC’s growing presence in the retail sector. It underlines our keenness to provide residents seamless connectivity and easy accessibility to community and retail amenities. We are confident that the mall’s carefully curated tenant mix perfectly aligns with the preferences of our local community. DAMAC is committed to consistently improving the quality of life for our residents and transforming our communities into dynamic spaces that offer unmatched convenience and satisfaction.”

The mall highlights a fusion of contemporary architecture and luxury finishes, and the individual retail outlets conform to the latest global standards of fit-out design and fittings. The ample natural lighting from the skylights gives the facility a vibrant ambience.

The inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by the opening of a sprawling 28,000-square-foot Spinneys supermarket in addition to the grand opening of Starbucks, Papa John's, Vietnamese Foodies, American Wax, Al Jaber Opticals, Al Ain Pharmacy and Lingo Play Area for children.

A 9,000 square feet Fitness First gym and a dedicated 8,000 square feet MEDCARE medical facility are slated to open soon.

With its unique retail mix across diverse categories that meet the requirements of a community mall, DAMAC Mall expects an annual footfall of around 1.3 million visitors. In addition to the spacious interiors, the mall has a large parking area capable of accommodating 360 vehicles.

The mall's future expansion plans are currently in the design stage. The expansion is in line with the demand from retailers and the tenant mix curated and created by DAMAC, keeping in mind the needs of residents of the DAMAC Hills community and visitors.

It is worth mentioning that DAMAC's portfolio encompasses several communities, each offering distinctive living experiences. Among these is DAMAC Hills, its first master community in the UAE. The well-established, self-contained community symbolises luxurious living in every sense of the word. Featuring wide-ranging amenities, including modern apartments, villas, townhouses, and luxury residences in association with world-class brands, it includes nearly four million square feet of parkland with various themed areas for relaxation and sports. Many essential everyday services are available, including food trucks, Carrefour supermarket, Jebel Ali School, and a shuttle service to the Mall of the Emirates.

About DAMAC:

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 46,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

