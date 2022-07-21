Cavalli Tower was launched in September 2021 to great fanfare

Cavalli Tower was designed by award-winning architect Shaun Killa

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties has commenced piling work for Cavalli Tower, an ultra-luxurious 70-storey tower that was launched in September of last year. The Cavalli-branded tower, located in Dubai Marina, will offer its occupants stunning views of Palm Jumeirah and premium interior designs by Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli.

“This is a milestone achievement as piling provides the foundations for the impending superstructure,” Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC said.

“We have received enormous interest in this project and have nearly sold out all units, our customers are super excited that construction work is progressing, and we can’t wait to build and complete, what we believe will be one of the most iconic and innovative towers that Dubai has ever seen,” McLoughlin added.

National Piling & Land Draining Works LLC was recently awarded the contract to carry out the piling work. A total of 213 piles and approximately 1,400 metric tons of steel and 10,000 cubic meters of concrete are being used in the piling process which entails drilling the ground to provide footings, in order to transmit the building’s load to deep strong strata underneath.

Cavalli Tower was launched in September 2021 to great fanfare. Designed by award-winning architect Shaun Killa - who also created the unique and stunning Dubai Museum of the Future- the tower is expected to be completed in four years' time.

The development value of the project is approximately $545 million, and the tower comprises 485 units and is divided into three sections. The first floors are considered luxury, the middle section is upper luxury, while the top floors offer super luxury features and finishes.

Luxury and upper luxury sections will have access to their own sky pool and sky gardens, while the super luxury category boasts an infinity pool, a cigar lounge and a private pavilion where residents can host their own private dinner parties and hire their own chefs.

Every home in the super-luxury category will either have its own private pool or jacuzzi and all units — whether a 2-bedroom apartment or a 5-bedroom duplex — enjoy balconies and high ceilings promoting stunning sea vistas.

Another unique feature is the tower’s four-storey-high Cavalli branded lobby that leads up to a dazzling skylight. The interiors are finished out in marble finishing and wood parquet flooring, giving off an uber luxury vibe and feel. A steep wall water fountain, and other water features, offer residents and visitors soothing sounds of rainfall, emanating a relaxing and luxurious ambiance.

The Cavalli Tower boasts a Malibu Bay-like beach pool in the gardens, replicating the beach down to the smallest details, including artificial sand. Surrounding the 900 square metre pool will be food outlets and lush green surroundings, creating an oasis feel.

The tower also features six panoramic jet elevators that glide through the creative Cavalli Tower cutouts, giving residents unique vantage points of the stunning sea views.

In terms of services, residents will be spoiled for choice. Apart from 24-hour butler service and an a la carte housekeeping service, the tower also offers babysitting, personal training, valet laundry, in-room chef services, apartment styling, in-room gardening, event planning and in-house nursing.

-Ends-

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 39,400 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de Grisogono, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

DAMAC places a great emphasis on philanthropy and corporate social responsibility. In June, the Hussain Sajwani - DAMAC Foundation signed an MoU to support the Dubai Schools project by providing scholarship funding worth AED 20 million for Emirati students’ tuition fees starting in the 2022-2023 academic year. The agreement aims to help achieve the objectives of Dubai Schools, which include providing a state-of-the-art educational experience for a new generation of students to keep pace with the ever-evolving requirements of the future job market. Also, HSDF was part of the ‘Fresh Slate’ initiative in collaboration with the Dubai Police General Headquarters aimed at aiding detainees in Dubai’s Punitive and Correctional Institutions who have been charged with petty offences.

The HSDF has also pledged Dh5 million for the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the start of Ramadan 2022, aimed at providing meals to underprivileged communities in 50 countries across the world.

DAMAC also supported the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to train one million Arab coders in creating an empowered society through learning and skills development, an initiative that successfully wrapped up in May 2022.

Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

For more information, please contact: Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties:

Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com

For more information please contact:

Tamer Abou Diab

Account Executive at Quill Communications

E: taboudiab@quillmena.com

or

Rayan Sheety

Senior Account Manager at Quill Communications

E: relsheety@quillmena.com