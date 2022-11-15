Yet another milestone in the construction process of DAMAC Lagoons

DAMAC Lagoons is the third master development for the Dubai-based developer

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties has announced the launch of GEMS Estates — an ultra-luxurious collection of high-end 5 to 7- bedroom mansions at the thriving DAMAC Hills community.

Villa exteriors will be branded by Swiss jeweller de GRISOGONO, while the home interiors will be branded by famed Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, making it the first co-branded real estate project in the world.

GEMS Estates villas — which will be spread across DAMAC Hills — will be the last villa additions to the award-winning community.

The artistic style of GEMS Estates is inspired by the famous Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt and the inspiration comes from shapes and curves, reflected in the exterior of villas. The colour theme is black diamonds and gold textures.

“This is yet another premium addition to our DAMAC Hills community. We are continuously raising the bar when it comes to unique living experiences and our branded associations over the years with the likes of Versace, Cavalli and others have all been highly sought after by customers,” Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC said.

In September of last year, DAMAC Properties launched Cavalli Tower, an ultra-luxurious 70-storey tower located in Dubai Marina. The skyscraper will offer its occupants stunning views of Palm Jumeirah and premium interior designs by Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli.

Earlier this year, the Company launched the Safa One and Safa Two towers located in Safa Park overlooking the Dubai Canal. These premium towers will be branded by de GRISOGONO.

International property consultant Savills, in its Branded Residences 2021 report, says that the past decade has seen the number of branded residences increase by 230 per cent, adding more than 500,000 units across 356 schemes across the world. According to the report, the market for branded residences will continue to grow moving forward, with brands and property developers eyeing new locations to grow their portfolios.

"DAMAC has carefully studied these market trends and capitalised on its existing relationships with premium global brands to bring unique products to market. This gives us the edge with customers looking for luxury but also for something that no one else has. The demand we have seen for our branded projects has been phenomenal and we are thrilled to be able to continuously outdo ourselves when it comes to delivering differentiated living experiences,” McLoughlin added.

DAMAC Hills is DAMAC’s first master development located on Umm Suqeim Road and Hessa Street and is home to a flourishing community of residents with a wide array of entertainment and leisure amenities including a skate park, fishing lakes, horse stables, a petting farm, sports facilities, and so much more.

DAMAC has set the highest bar when it comes to community living standards, and residents are spoilt for choice with the wide selection of entertainment outlets, which include the Trump International Golf Course and Malibu Bay, the UAE’s first community wave pool.

The community also has Jebel Ali School, a selection of nurseries, Carrefour, Spinneys, Radisson Hotel, as well as its own shopping mall, Ventura Mall. With all this on our residents’ doorstep, there is little need to travel outside the community.

Additionally, DAMAC’s community management arm, LOAMS, organises dozens of community activities and events throughout the year for residents to enjoy and get to know their neighbours, creating a real homey atmosphere.