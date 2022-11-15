Contract value exceeds AED 273 million

Yet another milestone in the construction process of DAMAC Lagoons

DAMAC Lagoons is the third master development for the Dubai-based developer

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Properties has awarded a contract worth over AED 273 million to the China Nuclear Industry 22nd Construction Company for main works of the Nice cluster at the DAMAC Lagoons master community development in Dubailand.

The scope of the work will cover close to 510 villas in the cluster, which will include features such as waterways and fitness arenas.

“After our recent contracts awarded for the Costa Brava construction commencement, we are thrilled to be announcing the start of works for the Nice cluster. We are most pleased to be keeping pace with what is one of our most exclusive community projects, given the scale of space and offerings we have in store,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of DAMAC.

DAMAC Lagoons is the real estate developer’s latest luxury community development. The community covers a total area of 43 million square feet into a Mediterranean-inspired habitat featuring white sandy beaches, a tropical island vibe and other enchanting experiences, alongside aesthetically designed villas and townhouses built around one million square feet of lagoons.

The community is divided into clusters from the Mediterranean neighbourhood including Malta, Venice, Costa Brava, Portofino and Santorini. The Nice cluster is slated to offer a refreshing escape for those seeking the classic French Riviera vibes in Dubai. Presenting 6-bedroom villas and townhouses with 4 and 5 bedroom layouts, the new residential development aims to be the adventure capital at DAMAC Lagoons.

The Nice cluster will feature a Youth Hub, which will delight fitness enthusiasts with bicycle trails and a skate park, while those yearning for a quiet escape will find solace in the splash pools and beach area reminiscent of the idyllic French city.

Investing in Growth

DAMAC Lagoons is DAMAC’s third master community development in Dubai, which was launched in 2021. The water-inspired community, just adjacent to the successful DAMAC Hills community, offers vacation-living as a part of daily life for residents.

This project falls within DAMAC’s inspiring portfolio that includes award-winning residential, commercial and leisure developments. The Company is rapidly expanding its global footprint such as its flagship project in Europe, DAMAC Towers Nine Elms, in the prestigious Zone 1 district of London with Versace interiors.

Additionally, it has also announced it will be developing its first project in the United States a condominium project in the upscale Surfside neighbourhood of Miami. Furthermore, the Dubai-based developer already has finished projects across the Middle East and pipelined projects in Canada and the Maldives.