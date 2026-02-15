Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has announced a long-term global partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most successful and iconic teams in Formula 1 history.

The partnership brings together two brands defined by ambition, performance, innovation, and a pursuit of excellence. Oracle Red Bull Racing currently stands at the pinnacle of Formula 1, led by four-time World Champion Max Verstappen, alongside rising talent Isaac Hadjar, and is widely regarded as one of the most dominant teams in modern motorsport.

DAMAC Properties branding will appear on the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 car’s halo and side pods, as well as the team principle and driver team kit, helmets and race suits.

This collaboration marks DAMAC’s latest strategic alliance with a world-class global brand, reinforcing the developer’s long-standing track record of partnerships. Over the years, DAMAC has partnered with some of the world’s most influential brands, including Roberto Cavalli, Paramount, and Chelsea Football Club, and today adds Oracle Red Bull Racing to its distinguished portfolio of global partnerships.

Speaking on the announcement, Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties, said: “At DAMAC, we have always believed that strong brands are built through meaningful and authentic partnerships. Over the years, we’ve collaborated with global leaders across fashion, hospitality, and football, and today, we are proud to partner with Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most successful teams in Formula 1.

“Formula 1 represents precision, innovation, and elite performance at the highest level, values that resonate deeply with our brand DNA. I truly believe that no real estate developer in the UAE has built a partnership portfolio as diverse and globally impactful as DAMAC’s, and this collaboration is a powerful testament to that journey.”

Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of Operations, Finance, & Hospitality at DAMAC Properties, added: “Formula 1 has always been a passion of mine, and I deeply understand both the scale and global influence of this industry. At DAMAC, we are constantly seeking partnerships that are distinctive, powerful, and aligned with our ambition to be a trendsetter in the market.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Partnering with DAMAC Properties is an exciting moment for Oracle Red Bull Racing. Their ambition and commitment to excellence mirrors the values that drive our team. We believe that the partnership will open avenues for stronger global engagement and create meaningful impact for both organisations.

“Oracle Red Bull Racing is a perfect fit for us, a team that challenges limits, embraces innovation, and consistently performs at the highest level. This partnership reflects our mindset as a business and our vision for the future.”

The partnership further strengthens DAMAC’s global brand presence and underscores its commitment to aligning with world-leading brands that share its values of excellence, innovation, and long-term vision.

The announcement follows DAMAC’s recent global partnership with Chelsea Football Club, unveiled in April 2025, which saw DAMAC become the club’s front-of-jersey sponsor for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. The collaboration also marked the launch of Chelsea Residences by DAMAC, the world’s first football-branded residential development, located in Dubai.

