DUBAI, UAE: DAMAC Properties, the UAE’s largest private real estate developer with a global footprint, has begun handovers at one of its new flagship communities, DAMAC Lagoons, with the first units in the Santorini cluster now delivered to their owners. With this milestone, the UAE’s first certified LEED Platinum community starts to come to life as a lived-in neighbourhood. Based in Dubailand, DAMAC Lagoons is one of Dubai’s largest low-rise, Mediterranean-themed communities.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties, said: “Handing over the first homes at Santorini is a truly special moment for everyone that has been involved in DAMAC Lagoons. It shows that our commitment to design, engineering and timelines is translating into real homes where people are already starting new chapters of their lives and realising their investments. Seeing families move in and investors expressing confidence reinforces our belief that a community built around wellbeing and sustainability can indeed deliver strong returns over the long term.”

Located beside DAMAC Hills, and spanning 4.5 million sq. m, DAMAC Lagoons is designed for approximately 35,000 residents and targets one of the UAE’s lowest carbon footprints per capita. The water-inspired community will have more than 8,000 villas and townhouses across 11 clusters, including Venice, Morocco, Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Malta, Ibiza, Marbella, Portofino, Mykonos and Monte Carlo.

The master community integrates carbon-neutral construction materials, recycled and locally sourced resources, dark sky-compliant lighting to minimise light pollution, along with extensive green spaces that support carbon sequestration and biodiversity. With a strong focus on energy efficiency, it has been planned as a walkable, nature-integrated community that enhances environmental performance, health and overall quality of life.

Key sustainability outcomes at DAMAC Lagoons include 40% energy savings through passive design and high-performance systems, net-zero public outdoor water consumption with more than 50% water savings on private plots, diversion of over 75% of construction and operational waste through circularity strategies, and the implementation of real-time air-quality monitoring and local supply-chain sourcing to support community resilience and sustainability.

Delivery excellence

For the first residents of the Santorini cluster, the handover is about both lifestyle and investment.

Mohammad Tahseen and his family moved into what they describe as a bright and spacious home whose value has already doubled in four years, from a launch price of AED 1.6 million to a current value of AED 3.2 million, underscoring the community’s investment appeal. He said: “My children go to GEMS Founders School and a nursery that’s just next door. We are also close to the Saudi German Clinic, DAMAC Mall, and a Radisson Blu hotel which has good restaurants as well. I think DAMAC Lagoons will definitely go further up the ladder”.

Prerna and Nihar Desai were drawn to the master plan and a community that represents the future of luxury living, after comparing several projects across Dubai. They highlighted the scale of amenities, from multiple lagoons to sports and retail facilities, and said it feels “like living in a resort” while still being part of Dubai.

Ahmad Maarouf, an investor who owns seven units in DAMAC Lagoons, cited both quality and long-term potential as reasons for his confidence in the project. He explained that the concept, execution, and community positioning made it a compelling portfolio choice, poised for strong returns on investment.

From the outset, DAMAC Lagoons has been designed around the customer. The community’s Mediterranean-inspired clusters, lagoon promenades and pedestrian-friendly streets aim to balance privacy with social connection, creating a neighbourhood that feels like a permanent holiday while remaining practical for everyday life. DAMAC Properties recently opened a new Sales and Client Experience Centre at DAMAC Lagoons, conceived as an immersive experience rather than a traditional sales office.

With the successful handover of homes in Santorini and more deliveries to follow, DAMAC Lagoons is set to become one of Dubai’s most sought-after master communities.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 54,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

