The water-inspired community brings vacation-living to residents’ doorsteps

DAMAC continues to set the highest bar when it comes to community-living

Dubai, UAE — DAMAC Properties is launching two more clusters in DAMAC Lagoons, the developer’s third master development in Dubai that was launched late last year. The water-inspired neighbourhood, just adjacent from the successful DAMAC Hills community, offers vacation-living as a part of daily life for residents.

DAMAC Lagoons aims to transport residents into an enchanting paradise comprising eight majestic cities inspired by countries based on the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea. The Venice and Malta cluster follow successful launches of Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, and Portofino.

The community’s aesthetically designed villas and townhouses will be built around an extravagantly large pristine water lagoons with white sanded beaches and each town are centred on a unique theme with a diverse range of amenities for everyone to enjoy.

The newly launched Malta cluster will delight children of all ages with its learning-based amenities which include the Building Blocks Pavilion, where kids can build their own giant houses, and the virtual reality park, syncing nature and imaginative play. Integrated QR codes, VR experiences and digital screens provide captivating information on a vast variety of topics.

But that’s not all. The cluster’s Floating Flower Market features dozens of colourful boats lined in the water, each holding various exotic species of flowers. By scanning the QR codes you will be able to learn interesting facts about the flowers.

The Venice cluster offers romantic gondola rides, arching bridges over quaint water canals and cozy waterside cafes where residents can enjoy the views. Come night, the entire ambiance changes with as the lights sparkle over the water, for romantic settings perfect for proposals or just enjoying a magical night with a loved one.

Finally, the crown jewel of the cluster is the clubhouse, equipped with a luxury spa and a fine-dining restaurant and bar.

The DAMAC Lagoons community enjoys a prime location with a plethora of schools, hospitals, malls, and sports and entertainment outlets within close proximity. However, the neighbourhood is designed so that residents will feel like they have everything they need right on their doorstep.

“DAMAC has really raised the bar for community-living in Dubai and DAMAC Lagoons further enhances the community concept, so much so that it feels like residents are on a permanent vacation,” Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President said.

“We have gone beyond the basic amenities offered such as pools, sports facilities and retail, and have really given residents a unique experience that integrates learning, technology, relaxation, adrenaline activities and so much more,” he added.

DAMAC’s expansive portfolio includes award-winning residential, commercial and leisure developments. The Company is rapidly expanding its global footprint such as its flagship project in Europe — DAMAC Towers Nine Elms in the prestigious Zone 1 district of London with Versace interiors. Additionally, it has also announced it will be developing its first project in the United States — a condominium project in the upscale Surfside neighbourhood of Miami.

The Dubai-based developer already has finished and pipeline projects in Canada and the Maldives, as well as across the Middle East.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications,

Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com

Rayan ElSheety

Senior Account Executive at Quill Communications

Email: relsheety@quillmena.com

Tamer Abou Diab

Account Executive at Quill Communications

Email: taboudiab@quillmena.com