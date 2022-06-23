Dalkia, an EDF subsidiary specialising in energy services, announces today the closing of a purchase agreement with U.S. Chiller Services shareholders, mainly the Al Shirawi Group, for the acquisition of companies operating under the name U.S. Chiller Services in the Middle East and the United States.

U.S. Chiller Services companies are specialised in the operations and major maintenance of large cooling production plants, with a strong presence in the Middle East (mainly the United Arab Emirates, together with Qatar and Bahrain as well as the East Coast of the USA). The U.S. Chiller Services companies are 330 employees strong, including highly specialised resources in complex cooling systems and automation. In addition to chilled water plants and individual chillers in buildings, the U.S. Chiller Services companies serve an extensive portfolio of large customers, such as major airports, shopping malls, prestigious office and leisure centers.

Combining Dalkia’s 85 years of experience in the field of energy management and U.S. Chiller Services’ tailored expertise in cooling systems expands the range of innovative energy solutions available to all customers by putting energy performance at the forefront of Dalkia's ambitions. The combined business is expected to provide a larger range of technologies and services aiming at supporting customers to meet their low carbon objectives and to strengthen Dalkia EDF Group’s positioning in the Middle East.

This transaction underpins Dalkia's international strategy to accelerate its growth in the Middle East.

Sylvie Jéhanno, CEO of Dalkia, stated: “I would like to warmly welcome all the employees of U.S. Chiller Services. We are delighted to integrate them into our business. By acquiring their experience and skills, demonstrated by their remarkable record in providing chiller and energy solutions, we will enhance our capacity to offer the best energy performance solutions to our customers in the Middle East”.

Navin Valrani, Vice Chairman and Group Managing Director at the Al Shirawi Group, commented: “We are very proud that U.S. Chiller Services will continue its upward trajectory with Dalkia, a global energy giant. We could not have wished for a better organization to take U.S. Chiller Services forward.”

Dalkia, a subsidiary of EDF Group, supports its customers in their energy and digital transformations through its two business lines: the development of local renewable energies and energy savings. Dalkia offers its customers tailored solutions for each building, each city, each local authority, each region and each industrial site to help them rise to the challenge of the energy transition and make them smarter.

