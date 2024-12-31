Enersol, a joint venture (JV) between ADNOC Drilling Company and Alpha Dhabi Holding, has acquired a 51% stake in NTS AMEGA.

ADNOC Drilling announced completing the transaction on 31 December 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

Enersol previously highlighted that the acquisition, valued at $58 million, aimed to enhance market value and operational efficiencies.

NTS Amega Global is a market leader in repair, rental and manufacturing solutions supporting energy markets worldwide.

Last August, Enersol unveiled plans to take over EV Holdings Limited for around $45 million from UK-based private equity firm Dunedin.

In June 2024, the JV acquired a 42.20% shareholding in Gordon Technologies for nearly $270 million.

