Saudi Aramco is weighing a potential offer for the Castrol lubricants business of oil major BP, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is studying whether to bid for part or all of the business, which operates under the Castrol brand name, according to the report.

The report added Aramco hasn't made a final decision on the structure of a potential bid or whether it will proceed as deliberations are still in the early stage.

A BP spokesperson declined to comment while Aramco did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

BP has been exploring all options around its Castrol business as part of a review, including a sale. CEO Murray Auchincloss told Reuters last week that the company has been in talks about the business since the last quarter of 2024.

The business is expected to be sold at a valuation of around $6 billion to $8 billion, Ashley Kelty, an analyst at Panmure Liberum, said in a note last week. This will be a large part of BP's new $20 billion divestment programme through 2027.

Report of Aramco's interest in Castrol comes a day after the Saudi oil giant reported a drop in its annual profit and signalled it will slash its dividend payouts by nearly a third this year.

The reduced dividend payout would mean fewer funds for the kingdom as it races to complete several mammoth projects and possibly faces a wider budget deficit.

