Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE (“Daikin”), a leading manufacturer of Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation, & Refrigeration solutions is proud to announce another key milestone in the UAE achieved with the recent signing of the Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge initiated by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE). This is in line with Daikin’s Environmental Vision 2050 and supports the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and Clean Energy Strategy. The UAE leads the region’s efforts to climate change mitigation ahead of the country hosting COP28 this year, this pledge further reinstates the importance and urgent need for collaboration between the government and private sectors.

Daikin UAE was a part of the signing ceremony represented by Samer Alawiah, UAE Managing Director, signed the pledge during the 11th installment of the MOCCAE-hosted National Dialogue for Climate Action (NDCA). The NDCA, a sector-specific assembly, was attended by Her Excellency Mariam AlMheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Samer Alawiah, UAE Managing Director at Daikin, “We are proud and honoured to receive this opportunity by MOCCAE to sign the Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge. This significant step formalizes Daikin’s alignment with the UAE’s international climate commitments, particularly the Paris Agreement, and supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.” He added “At our recent seminar- Towards a Sustainable Future, we highlighted our commitment to sustainable cooling and the importance of companies and individuals collaborating and contributing equally to the government efforts of decarbonization to build a sustainable future. The signing of this pledge is another move in this direction and being a responsible local citizen that is receptive to the needs of the community in which we are based.”

As a signatory to the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge, Daikin UAE commits to step up its efforts to combat climate change by reducing its carbon footprint scope 1 & 2 to contribute to achieving the national net-zero target by 2050 or earlier.

Daikin leads by example in the adoption of renewable energy sources wherever possible, commencing with its very own Middle East and Africa headquarters based in JAFZA, Dubai. Last year, Daikin commissioned a 515 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar plant installation of 1000 panels on the roof of the company’s headquarters. This is in line with Daikin’s Environmental Vision 2050 and supports the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and Clean Energy Strategy.

Moreover, The HVAC-R innovations of Daikin prioritize minimizing environmental impact starting with the designing of solutions from the product development stage. The company focuses on reducing direct and indirect emissions from its products and the high-energy efficiency systems not only enhance performance but also limit carbon footprints. Daikin is adopting refrigerants with a lower environmental impact to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, further contributing to a sustainable future.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries is the global leader in developing and manufacturing advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration products (HVAC-R) and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Founded in Japan in 1924, the company strives to combine expertise and experience to create new innovative technologies by anticipating the future requirements of customers and society. Daikin has evolved over nearly 100 years to employ 96,000 people with 117 production bases and operations in more than 170 countries worldwide.

Daikin Middle East & Africa promotes and provides aftermarket support for a full range of air conditioning equipment and systems in all GCC, Middle East, and Africa regions.

More information can be found at www.daikinmea.com

