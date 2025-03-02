New Cairo, Egypt: Daikin, the leading global innovator and provider of advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation and refrigeration (HVAC-R) products and solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications, has officially launched its new and upgraded head office in New Cairo City, Egypt. This new facility offers enhanced convenience and value for Daikin's customers and partners, further positioning Daikin at the center of growing business opportunities.

Strategically located in the renowned Marakez District 5, Daikin's new office was officially inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mr. Hasan Onder, President of Daikin Türkiye, Middle East, and Africa; H.E. Mr. Fumio Iwai, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Egypt and Mr. Sherif Soliman, Managing Director of Daikin Egypt.

“With our new head office in Egypt, Daikin is better equipped to serve both the residential and commercial markets, meet growing demand, and support our ambitions in the local market. Through upgraded facilities, we are confident that our new premises will enable us to continue to innovate and deliver customer-centric solutions that ensure a superior customer experience, enhance our brand, and support our long-term partnerships,” said Hasan Onder, President of Daikin Türkiye, Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sherif Soliman, Managing Director of Daikin Egypt, said, “Our new head office in Egypt represents ‘Kaizen’ (改善), the Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement. It is a symbol of how far we have come and a reminder that we must always strive to be better. With this upgraded facility, we are committed to driving innovation in the HVAC-R industry and meeting the growing demand for energy-efficient air conditioning solutions in the region.”

The new facility will provide customers and partners with the chance to experience live product demonstrations in a modern, interactive setting. It will feature a state-of-the-art showroom showcasing Daikin's extensive range of advanced HVAC-R solutions. Additionally, the facility includes a cutting-edge training and education center aimed at equipping professionals with the latest skills, reinforcing Daikin's mission to educating HVAC-R experts and enhancing industry standards.

The head office will streamline operations for Daikin customers and partners, benefiting from its prime location near major roads and business hubs, coupled with ample parking space. An upcoming free zone, scheduled to open nearby, will further enhance convenience and efficiency for Daikin's partners. In addition, the facility is strategically designed to accommodate Daikin's future growth, with the potential to house a local manufacturing facility.

This milestone, coupled with its recent recognition as a Great Place to Work, marks a significant step towards fostering a better work environment and enhanced team spirit. As Daikin celebrates its 100th anniversary worldwide, this expansion reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional HVAC-R solutions while further strengthening its presence in the Egyptian market.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries (DIL) is a worldwide leader in heat pump, air conditioning, and air filtration technology with more than 98,000 employees. Founded in Osaka in 1924, it is the only manufacturer in the world that develops and manufactures heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment, as well as compressors and refrigerants in-house. Daikin was named one of the world’s top 100 most innovative companies by Clarivate (UK) and LexisNexis (USA), recognized for its leadership in technology research and intellectual property patents. For its fiscal year 2023 Daikin reported a record sales result of 4395.3 billion yen (28 billion euro) (1 April 2023 – 31 March 2024).

Daikin Middle East & Africa promotes and provides aftermarket support for a full range of air conditioning equipment and systems in all GCC, Middle East, and Africa regions. More information can be found at www.daikinmea.com

Daikin Egypt was established in 2016, and is responsible to promote, sell and provide aftermarket support for all systems sold in Egypt. Headquartered in New Cario, with a branch in AlHarghada, and employs 50 staff covering all functions from sales, corporate and service. Visit the site for more information: www.daikinegypt.com