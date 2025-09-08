Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Daikin Middle East and Africa (MEA), a leading manufacturer of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (HVAC-R) solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Label by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The recognition places Daikin MEA at the advanced maturity level of the ESG framework, emphasizing its strong commitment to sustainability, people-centric culture, and robust governance practices.

Scoring 80% overall, Daikin was commended for its structured monitoring of energy, emissions, water, and waste; ongoing decarbonization and efficiency initiatives; and its strong compliance with environmental laws and corporate standards. The Dubai Chamber also highlighted Daikin MEA’s award-winning workplace culture, adherence to ISO standards, and initiatives to foster health and safety, training and development, diversity and inclusion, and pay equity.

The company’s governance framework, including market-aligned compensation, whistleblower mechanisms, board governance training, and zero-tolerance for anti-competitive practices, was recognized as a benchmark for ethical corporate conduct. Daikin’s active role in community engagement, such as youth development, food distribution, and volunteering programs, further reinforced its leadership in responsible business.

The Dubai Chamber’s ESG Label is aligned with global best practices and provides organizations with a developmental framework to benchmark and strengthen their ESG maturity. This recognition affirms Daikin MEA’s position as a leader in sustainable business and reflects its commitment to creating long-term value for people, communities, and the environment.

About Daikin

Daikin is a Japan-headquartered global leader in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC-R). With more than a century of expertise, operations in over 170 countries, and a workforce of 103,000 employees worldwide, Daikin is recognized as a leading manufacturer of advanced HVAC-R solutions, renowned for their energy efficiency, reliability, and proven performance in diverse climate conditions.

In the Middle East and Africa, Daikin MEA provides comprehensive solutions and aftermarket support across the GCC, Middle East, and African markets, offering a full range of air conditioning systems and equipment tailored to regional needs.

For more information, please visit: www.daikinmea.com

