Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In the wake of the recent severe weather conditions across the UAE, Daikin, the leading global innovator and provider of advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, stands in solidarity with affected residents and businesses dealing with damaged property, lost furniture, and more. Understanding the challenges faced by the communities whose spaces have been impacted by the floods, Daikin announces free inspections and special rates for the repair of its air conditioning units in offices, apartments and villas across the UAE.

Daikin recognises the critical importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of every member of the community during times of adversity. Understanding that a comfortable environment is essential for healing and recovery, Daikin steps forward to offer complimentary AC inspections for its units to assess any damage caused by the floods and special rates on parts and repairs. This initiative aims to aid homeowners and businesses restore comfort and normalcy to their living and working spaces.

This initiative is a testament to Daikin's commitment to supporting the UAE government's efforts in assisting its communities during times of crisis.

"We understand the challenges that many families are facing in the aftermath of the recent adverse weather conditions. In moments of hardship, Daikin extends a compassionate hand, committed to aiding customers in restoring comfort and tranquility to their homes," said Samer Alawiah, Managing Director, UAE at Daikin Middle East & Africa. "Our dedicated service team offers free inspections and thorough support on parts and services, ensuring the well-being of the community remains our utmost concern. Our goal is to provide assistance and support wherever we can and contribute to the recovery efforts."

Additionally, Daikin has ensured that its after-sale and service fleet, processes, technicians, service staff, engineers, and manpower are fully equipped to mobilize swiftly in response to AC downtime requests. This commitment extends special support to affected customers, exemplifying Daikin's dedication to social responsibility.

Daikin encourages residents and businesses in affected areas to make use of this initiative, available until 31st May, by reaching out to their nearest Daikin service hub to schedule an inspection appointment. “We will relentlessly strive to alleviate the burden of adversity, ensuring your living and working spaces are havens once again. Your well-being is our priority, and we’re here to assist every step of the way,” he added.

For more information about Daikin’s free AC inspection service, please visit www.daikinuae.com, contact 800-Daikin (800-324546), email us at serviceuae@daikinmea.com, or reach out to us via WhatsApp at +971522691085.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries is the global leader in developing and manufacturing advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration products (HVAC-R) and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Founded in Japan in 1924, the company strives to combine expertise and experience to create new innovative technologies by anticipating the future requirements of customers and society. Daikin has evolved over nearly 100 years to employ 96,000 people with 117 production bases and operations in more than 170 countries worldwide.

Daikin Middle East & Africa promotes and provides aftermarket support for a full range of air conditioning equipment and systems in all GCC, Middle East, and Africa regions.

More information can be found at www.daikinmea.com

Media contacts

Taleih Halaby – Regional Marketing Manager – Daikin Middle East and Africa

Mail: halaby.t@daikinmea.com

Selma Lakhoua – Regional PR and Marketing Specialist – Daikin Middle East and Africa

Mail: lakhoua.s@daikinmea.com

Ronak Thakkar - Associate Director – FleishmanHillard (Omnicom Public Relations Group)

Mail: ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com

Shifa Al Usman - Senior Account Manager – Impact Porter Novelli (Omnicom Public Relations Group)

Mail: s.alusman@ipn.ae