Highlights the free zone’s proactivity in providing a seamless digital experience to its customers and consolidates the free zone’s leading position in the digital world

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), part of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), announced that its digital and fully automated logistic movement management system “DAFZ-WAY” witnessed a 197% increase in transactions and a 44% increase in companies using the solution in 2022. DAFZ collaborated with Dubai Customs to launch the DAFZ-WAY gate pass system.

The launch of DAFZ-WAY is a testament to DAFZ’s ongoing efforts to promote the digital transformation of businesses operating in the freezone, while also helping them integrate into the business ecosystem of Dubai with ease and enable them to benefit from fast-track logistics and customs procedures.

DAFZ-WAY is a fully automated and easily accessible digital solution that enables DAFZ’s customers, cargo handlers, local companies, and other entities and individuals to seamlessly move goods through the free zone’s gates using a QR-code-based gate pass. The initiative was developed in line with the requirements as set by the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, Dubai Customs, and DAFZ, and allows for a significantly enhanced customer experience and aligns with the UAE’s ambitions to raise technological efficiency.

DAFZ-WAY provides different types of gate passes to enter and exit customs declaration goods, local goods, and ad-hoc goods. Customers can benefit from an effective and completely paperless solution that can be accessed using any electronic device and processed through digital wallets or credit cards. This is in addition to offering real-time integration to Dubai Customs. Moreover, DAFZ-WAY recently implemented integration with DNATA’s Appointment and Dock Management system, which now pushes around 14,000 appointments monthly. This allows for the seamless tracking and management of appointment requests for the loading and unloading of shipments at the DNATA freight gate, which is located on DAFZ’s premises. This in turn promotes faster procedures for customers at the gates, leading to an enhanced and more satisfied customer experience.

Amna Lootah, Director General at Dubai Airport Freezone, said: “Since its establishment more than 26 years ago, DAFZ has succeeded in consolidating its position as a leading and innovative free zone, providing its clients with access to the most up-to-date technology and initiatives. This initiative has contributed to the digitization of businesses in the free zone by enabling them to benefit from innovative technological solutions and optimal practices to ensure a quick-turn around and streamlined process. This bolsters our standing as a regional and global destination for attracting direct foreign investments and as an integrated business incubator operating according to the highest standards. The success of DAFZ-WAY represents a significant step forward toward defining DAFZ’s technological and innovative identity in the digital world.”

Guillaume Crozier, Senior Vice President UAE Cargo and Global Cargo Strategy at DNATA, commented: “We are delighted to offer our joint partners additional value by implementing another innovative solution across our Dubai operations. This initiative will further streamline our cargo processes by enabling seamless transmission and integration of our data into Dubai Airport Freezone “DAFZ way” application. As a result, our customers will enjoy even better services and quicker turnaround times at our DAFZA Cargo Terminals. We will continue to invest in the latest, digital technologies and automation to provide the best possible services to our customers. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Dubai Airport Freezone Authority.”

DAFZ-WAY promotes operational efficiency with a significant reduction in the overall time associated with goods movement, thereby enabling faster time-to-market processes. This is in addition to offering an easy and intuitive way for all DAFZ customers to gather deeper insights into their declarations and goods movement through the provision of built-in dashboards. This empowers customers to leverage insights to make more data-driven decisions and optimize their processes.

Additionally, DAFZ-WAY plays a critical role in preventing fraudulent activity associated with the movement of goods through the freezone’s gates by digitizing the entire process and preventing the reuse of paper-based gate passes. Dubai Customs can also analyse gate pass data to monitor and regulate the amendment or cancellation of customs declarations.