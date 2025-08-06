Dubai, U.A.E., Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”) today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The consolidated financial statements can be found here.

Selected Financial Highlights:

Adjusted to exclude insurance recoveries.

Selected Business and Operating Highlights:

Completed US$2.0 billion acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital DAC (“NAC”)

Number of aircraft acquired: 236 (owned: 230; managed: 6) (2)

(owned: 230; managed: 6) (2) Number of aircraft sold: 35 (owned: 28; managed: 7)

(owned: 28; managed: 7) Aircraft commitments: 90 , including 72 on order with Boeing, Airbus, and ATR

, including on order with Boeing, Airbus, and ATR Lease agreements, extensions, and amendments signed: 107 (owned: 83; managed: 24)

(owned: 83; managed: 24) Owned portfolio contracted: 99.2%

Number of man hours booked (DAE Engineering): ~924,000

Number of checks performed (DAE Engineering): 143



2. Includes the acquisition of NAC

Commenting on the results, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “We completed the acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital on May 07, 2025. This acquisition increased our owned, managed and committed fleet by nearly 50% to approximately 750 aircraft. We have fully integrated the front office functions and are on track to fully integrate all middle- and back-office functions and systems by the end of this quarter.

Revenue and profitability rose significantly during this period reflecting the additional revenue from the acquired business and significant savings from refinancing debt and eliminating duplicative expenses. Our capital adequacy, funding, and liquidity metrics remain very strong.

Revenue grew 24% to US$843.6 million; pre-tax margin and return on equity improved to 25.7% and 13.3%, respectively.

DAE Engineering continued its strong performance with Jormaco’s revenue up by 26% to US$119 million and profitability up by 80% to US$39.1 million in the first half of 2025.”

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 80 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Limerick, Amman, Singapore, Miami, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 750 Airbus, ATR, Boeing and Embraer aircraft with a fleet value of US$23 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 17 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 16 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 30 regulators globally.

More information can be found on the company’s website at www.dubaiaerospace.com.