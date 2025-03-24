Dubai, U.A.E., – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”), the global aviation services corporation, announced that it had delivered from its orderbook the sixth and final Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft to Aeromexico under its current mandate. The mandate comprised of three 737-8 and three 737-9 aircraft.

Aeromexico has been a customer of DAE for over a decade, during which period DAE has delivered 20 Boeing 737 Family aircraft to Aeromexico.

The 737 MAX family delivers enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance, and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. Incorporating advanced technology winglets and efficient engines, the 737 MAX family offers excellent economics, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20% while producing a 50% smaller noise footprint than the airplanes it replaces. Additionally, the 737 MAX family offers up to 14% lower airframe maintenance costs than the competition.

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 170 airline customers in over 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 500 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$20 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 17 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 25 regulators globally. More information can be found on the company’s website at www.dubaiaerospace.com.

