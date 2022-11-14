Dubai, UAE : D&B Properties ranked in the runner up position in Property Finder’s annual Best Quality Brokerage Award 2022, which was held on 10th November at Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa. The ninth edition of the Property Finder Awards 2022 honored and celebrated the most successful real estate agencies and brokers in Dubai, with D&B Properties placing for Best Brokerage in acknowledgement of the firm’s tenacity and outstanding performance over the past year.

The event was attended by prominent industry stakeholders and senior government officials, and showcased the exceptional work achieved in the UAE real estate market during the past year.

Husni Al Bayari, Chairman and Founder of D&B Properties, described the prestigious award as “a testament to the hard work and dedication of the D&B team who strive to provide the best real estate experience to clients”. He further commented, “Dubai’s real estate market is always changing and innovating on a worldwide level. Dubai government’s pro-investment policies and residential visa options are leading to an influx of investments, talent, and potential unicorns seeking to establish roots and settle in the city. The renowned developers we consistently work with also have record-breaking projects in the works, positioning Dubai at par with other metropolitan cities like Miami, New York, and London, in terms of lifestyle.”

Adham Younis, Group CEO at D&B Properties, said, “The demand in Dubai real estate has increased substantially in 2022. In Q3 this year, the market experienced a 62% surge in sales volume as compared to Q3 2021, with a total of 15,762 property transactions worth AED 42 billion. We have observed an increase in activity in communities like Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, which are offering prime villa and apartment properties for potential investors.”

D&B Properties has been consistently positioned as the leading real estate company in Dubai, having also won first place in Emaar Properties' Annual Q2 Brokers Award in August 2022.

Other than encompassing a luxury, off-plan, sales, and leasing department, D&B Properties also has several sister divisions that together provide 360-degree real estate solution services such as: Real Estate Asset Leaders (REAL), Real Estate Commercial Experts (RECE), Valuations and Advisory Services (VAS), as well as a DTCM-licensed holiday homes division called Be Our Guest.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com

