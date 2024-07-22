Dubai, UAE – D&B Properties, a prominent real estate company in Dubai, is excited to announce the onboarding of Emirati professionals as part of the strategic partnership with the Dubai Land Department to support the Dubai Real Estate Brokers program. This initiative focuses on appointing Emiratis as real estate agents in the private sector, offering them comprehensive training and development to help them start their careers with D&B Properties.

The initiative is intended to cultivate local talent by providing them with the necessary abilities and expertise to achieve success in the real estate sector. This initiative is consistent with the UAE's objective to improve the capabilities of its national workforce and guarantee their active involvement in the nation's economic growth.

Husni Al Bayari, Chairman of D&B Properties, commented on the event, saying, “We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative initiative. By welcoming Emirati professionals into the real estate sector, we are not only enriching our team but also contributing to the growth and development of the industry as a whole. This partnership with the Dubai Land Department underscores our commitment to fostering local talent and setting new standards for excellence in real estate.”

Ayesha Aldhafri, Chief People Officer (CPO) at D&B Properties, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “We are extremely proud to execute in partnership with the Dubai Land Department. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE's vision of developing a highly skilled national workforce. By investing in the education and training of Emiratis, we are not only empowering individuals but also contributing to the growth and sustainability of the real estate sector in Dubai.”

D&B Properties has onboarded the first batch of Emirati trainees as real estate agents in the private sector, with plans to expand the program in the future to accommodate more participants. This initiative is expected to set a new benchmark in the real estate industry, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development among Emirati professionals.

D&B Properties is a leading real estate firm in Dubai, offering a wide range of services including property management, investment advisory, and real estate brokerage. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, D&B Properties continues to set new standards in the industry, providing exceptional value to clients and stakeholders.

