Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Huawei CLOUD Saudi was awarded the 'Best Cloud Security Solutions' award at the CYSEC SAUDI Summit and Awards 2023. Huawei CLOUD’s Security solution covers all Huawei CLOUD service regions around the world, including Saudi Arabia. Its comprehensive competitiveness continues to lead the industry and has also won praise from organizations such as Gartner, IDC, and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

Huawei CLOUD has established a cybersecurity and privacy protection management system based on multiple mainstream international security standards and developed cybersecurity and compliance standards applicable to the cloud field based on Huawei's more than 30 years of experience and practices in security governance. Today, Huawei CLOUD has been certified by more than 120 authoritative organizations.

The CYSEC SAUDI Summit and Awards were held on June 13 and 14 in Dammam, and it is the premier cybersecurity event focused on redefining cybersecurity for Saudi's critical infrastructure. The 'Best Cloud Security Solutions' award was received by Abdulaziz Alotaibi, VP of Cloud Business Development and Ecosystem, Huawei Saudi Arabia.

As cyber threats become more sophisticated and prevalent, it is crucial for those responsible for securing critical infrastructure to stay up to date on the latest threats, trends, and best practices in cybersecurity. With that in mind, the event was an excellent opportunity for cybersecurity experts, government officials and industry leaders to learn about the latest cybersecurity challenges, solutions, and strategies for protecting our nation's critical infrastructure.

Alan Qi, Managing Director, Huawei Cloud KSA, said, "Cloud is the foundation for the digital economy. Saudi public and private organizations, particularly, are at the forefront of adopting the cloud to transform their businesses. However, cybersecurity must be the basis of any cloud adoption, as attacks could undermine any cloud strategy. This important award validates our commitment to enhancing the security of our IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services and infrastructure and providing advanced, stable, reliable, and resilient services."

Globally, HUAWEI CLOUD operates in more than 170 countries and regions, offering 240+ cloud services. Huawei Cloud has continued to expand its global presence. Together with partners, Huawei Cloud is currently operating 78 Availability Zones in 29 Regions and looking forward to the upcoming Saudi Region. The new cloud region in KSA will create new social and economic value in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East in line with their digital development strategies.

Huawei CLOUD Security service is based on leading cloud-native technologies and adheres to the concept of 30% construction and 70% operation. Huawei has built a full-stack, end-to-end security solution covering network security, application security, host security and data security. The solution covers various cloud service security scenarios, such as security construction, security operation, and security governance. HUAWEI CLOUD Security is now available via all cloud regions around the world.

Huawei CLOUD regards security as its lifeline. It has over 20 full-stack cloud-native security services and 400 ecosystem service products and has established three 24/7 security O&M centers worldwide (Hungary, Dongguan, China, and Singapore).

Huawei Cloud has obtained more than 120 authoritative security compliance certifications globally. It is the world's first cloud service provider that has passed the application security standard ISO/IEC 27034 and cloud security CSA STAR V4 gold certifications.

Huawei's cybersecurity leadership is built on a solid foundation of innovation. In the past three years, Huawei has invested over US$2 billion and has 14,000 R&D personnel dedicated to the security domain. A further 300 employees operate in the security O&M team.

Huawei believes that cyber security is a shared responsibility. Cybersecurity challenges must be addressed through technological innovation, knowledge sharing, standards development, verification, and other internationally credited measures. Working with partners, Huawei has a proven track record in cyber security globally.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME