Dubai: India headquartered-Cyient Limited, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, announced the strengthening of its Middle East presence with dedicated operations, extending its global footprint to better serve customers across the region’s critical Energy, Utilities, Transportation, and Connectivity sectors.

With this strategic expansion, Cyient seeks to harness its deep engineering domain expertise—powered by embrace intelligence and a customer-centric delivery model—to advance the Middle East’s ambitious infrastructure, smart city, digitalization, and energy-transition goals. The region continues to undergo accelerated transformation, driven by national development visions such as Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2031, which create demand for advanced engineering, geospatial intelligence, cloud-enabled digital solutions, sustainability programs, and next-generation connectivity.

Cyient’s strengthened presence positions the company to collaborate closely with governments, utilities, transport operators, telecom service providers, and private enterprises seeking intelligent engineering, digital modernization, and design-to-manufacturing solutions that improve operational efficiency, enhance resilience, and enable sustainable growth.

To bolster our presence in the Middle East, the company has acquired Abu Dhabi & Gulf Computer Est. (ADGCE), an Abu Dhabi-based technology consulting and digital services provider primarily catering to the Energy sector. This strategic addition enhances Cyient’s ability to deliver customized digital transformation programs, IoT-enabled solutions, data-driven asset management, and field engineering services aligned with regional energy-transition imperatives.

The Middle East is expected to invest USD 200+ billion in the energy sector and offers significant opportunities for Cyient’s sustainability and intelligent engineering businesses. Cyient sees broader growth prospects across utilities modernization, rail and smart transportation networks, advanced manufacturing, and public-sector digitalization. With increasing emphasis on localization, national talent development, and strategic technology partnerships, Cyient continues to invest in region-specific capabilities, resources, and alliances to meet evolving regulatory and customer requirements.

“Cyient’s expansion in the Middle East is a reflection of our commitment to being a strategic digital and engineering transformation partner for the region. Building on our strong global engineering pedigree, we are deepening our focus on solutions that support national vision programs, accelerate smart infrastructure development, and drive sustainability outcomes,” said, Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and CEO, Cyient. “The acquisition of ADGCE strengthens our ability to deliver localized, future-ready solutions, while our investments in talent, technology, and partnerships position us to help customers reimagine products, plants, and networks for the next decade of growth,” he added.

Rajendra Velagapudi, Managing Director & CEO, Cyient DLM, explained Cyient DLM’s focus in the region, “Cyient DLM specializes in low-to-medium volume, high-complexity, mission-critical electronic products for aerospace and defence, industrial, medical, and automotive sectors. With Cyient’s expansion into the Middle East, we aim to bring these advanced manufacturing capabilities to customers in the region, enabling faster turnaround and localized support for solutions that meet stringent global standards.”

“Cyient Semiconductors has capabilities spanning complex chip design, silicon prototyping and product enablement serving global sectors including industrial systems, automotive technologies, medical devices, utilities, and communications,” said, PNSV Narasimham, President & Head of Corporate Function, Cyient.

This launch underscores Cyient’s commitment to helping customers navigate complex technological shifts while ensuring operational resilience and competitiveness. By aligning its capabilities with Middle East market drivers—smart cities, digital transformation, sustainability, and energy transition—Cyient aims to deliver innovation and transformative outcomes for years to come.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) delivers intelligent engineering solutions across products, plants, and networks for over 300 global customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable tomorrow together with our stakeholders.

