Cycled Technologies, a clean tech startup with operations in the UAE, was part of the 10-startup delegation that represented the United Arab Emirates at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) exhibition that held between the 18-21st October, 2022 in Chiba Japan.



CEATEC is a largest IT & electronics exhibition held annually in Japan. This year, the 4 days event attracted a total of 81,612 guests from all over the world.



The UAE delegation was put together by Emirates Angles and UAE-Japan Society and the UAE stand at exhibition was sponsored by Cosmo Energy Holding and Etihad Airways. The delegation also included Mr Masaood Al Masaood, Member of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), representative of the UAE-Japan Society, and Chairman of the Emirates Angels Investors Association and Karl Magnus, members of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors and Cofounder of Careem who had valuable insights for all the startups during their presentations to His Excellency Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan



The Cofounder and COO of Cycled Technologies, Ayoola Brimmo says “Participation in the exhibition opened a lot of doors for partnerships with Japanese electronic providers. This will enable us to benchmark the performance of our technology with the likes of Fujitsu, Kyocera and Mitsubishi Electric Cooperation as a perquisite for scaling. Our deepest gratitude goes to the all the sponsors and organizers for realizing such an impactful initiative and extending an invite to Cycled Technologies”



Cycled Technologies delivers Smart Collection units that uses Artificial Intelligence to sort and incentivize the collection of recyclables in the Middle East. Currently with 22 collection locations in UAE and KSA, the company has been able to incentivize over 10,000 users to consistently recycle and signed up over 150 redemption outlets in the region (consisting of restaurants, grocery stores, family entertainment centers and wellness centers). Cycled also offers a B2B model and has serviced the likes of PepsiCo, Aldar Properties and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center with smart collection points.

