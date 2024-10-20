Abu Dhabi, UAE – CyBirb, a leading Web3 security company, today announced its official launch within Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital. This strategic move aims to strengthen capabilities in blockchain cybersecurity and compliance across the region. With newly secured ADGM commercial licence CyBirb is poised to offer cutting-edge security services tailored for the Web3 ecosystem, aiming to fortify the regional blockchain ecosystem, protect businesses from cyber threats and build investor and consumer trust.

CyBirb’s expansion marks a significant milestone in enhancing blockchain security and fostering innovation in the UAE and beyond. The decision to launch operations within ADGM was driven by the financial centre's reputation for innovation and robust regulatory standards. CyBirb is set to offer a suite of advanced security solutions, including Smart contract audits, Decentralized application (DApp) security, Wallet screening and transaction monitoring and AI-powered real-time threat detection.

Manan Shah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CyBirb, stated: "Our establishment in ADGM is a game-changer for blockchain security in the region. We're bringing world-class cybersecurity solutions to a hub of innovation and regulatory excellence. We are confident that our presence in ADGM’s ecosystem will enable us to set new global benchmarks in Web3 security and compliance."

The company plans to collaborate with key stakeholders in ADGM, including financial institutions, technology firms, and academic institutions, to continuously enhance its services and contribute to strengthening the overall blockchain ecosystem. Commenting on these collaborations Manan Shah added, "These partnerships are integral to our mission of creating a secure and thriving blockchain ecosystem. By collaborating with leaders across various sectors, we're not just offering security solutions – we're building a foundation for the future of Web3 in the MENA region."

ADGM welcomes CyBirb and are pleased for them to become a part of ADGM’s dynamic ecosystem. ADGM’s commitment to fostering advanced technologies and providing a secure, robust environment for Web3 and blockchain innovation reinforces its position as a key player in the region.”

About CyBirb

CyBirb is a leading Web3 security company specializing in blockchain cybersecurity and compliance. Backed by Avalance, a cybersecurity firm with over 15 years of experience serving Fortune 500 clients, CyBirb empowers blockchain businesses to navigate Web3 security complexities with confidence.