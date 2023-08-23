Dubai, UAE — Due to the increasing incidence of data breach and high-profile data theft, organizations are deploying Digital Rights Management solutions (DRM). According to Gartner, “Enterprise digital rights management offers persistent data-centric defense, solving security and compliance challenges with clear goals and governance”. Based on a recent Coherent Market Insights report, the global DRM market is expected to reach US$ 9 billion by 2027.

To support the Middle East’s enterprise and government organizations to better protect sensitive data while minimizing AI risks and cyber threats, CyberKnight has become the value-added distributor for Fasoo. As an industry pioneer of Enterprise Digital Rights Management, Fasoo combines the most advanced data security and management technologies to safeguard sensitive data throughout its lifecycle, regardless of location. The Fasoo Data Security Platform is purpose-built for sensitive unstructured data.

“Clearly setting themselves apart from other DRM players in the market, the Fasoo Data Security Platform uses zero-trust principles to enable a unified and highly automated capability to discover, classify, protect, govern, and monitor sensitive files. We are thrilled to partner with Fasoo to offer our regional customers a better, more consolidated platform that enables universal control of data at rest, in transit, and especially in use, while continuously validating whether a user should have access to that data.”, commented Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO at CyberKnight.

“True zero-trust must extend beyond just access to include controls over the use of the data and universal lifetime monitoring. Fasoo’s unique approach implements explicit and adaptive access to, control over, and traceability of sensitive files so security and compliance are persistently enforced. Through the strategic partnership with CyberKnight, the leading cybersecurity VAD in the Middle East, we aim to land and expand rapidly, offering regional organizations a frictionless data security solution, which competitors have failed to do until now.”, added Colter Carambio, EVP and CRO at Fasoo.

-Ends-

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that protect, control, trace, analyze and share critical business information securely while enhancing productivity. Fasoo’s continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries.