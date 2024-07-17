Dubai, UAE — As environments continue to multiply in size and complexity, many organizations struggle to achieve full visibility across their entire estate—especially as they migrate to cloud environments. According to Gartner, cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) is an emerging technology that enables security teams to solve persistent asset visibility and vulnerability challenges. Gartner anticipates the number of organizations with ≥95% asset visibility will grow to 20% by 2026, up from less than 1% today.

To support enterprise and government organizations across Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) to better identify, protect and ensure the compliance of all cyber assets, CyberKnight has become a value-added distributor for Forescout, a global cybersecurity leader in CAASM and NAC for IT, IoT and OT. The Forescout® Platform delivers comprehensive capabilities for network security, risk and exposure management, and extended detection and response. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration via ecosystem partners, it enables customers to effectively manage cyber risk and mitigate threats. Forescout was recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Access Control (NAC) for four consecutive years.

“With the exponential growth of connected devices in IT/OT landscapes, companies are challenged with managing and securing numerous unmanaged and un-agentable assets. Recognizing the need to secure these critical assets, Forescout developed a strong value proposition to support organizations with existing visibility gaps. Forescout's industry-leading technology and commitment to innovation perfectly align with CyberKnight's vision of delivering best-in-class solutions. By joining forces with Forescout, CyberKnight strengthens its Zero Trust Security portfolio and enhances its ability to offer a complete platform to manage cyber risk, ensure compliance, and mitigate threats.”, commented Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO at CyberKnight.

“The enterprise attack surface from connected assets, including unmanaged devices, is outpacing security teams’ ability to protect critical digital assets. With Forescout, organizations can now accurately assess, classify, and quantify the risk severity and exploitability of every connected asset, whether managed or unmanaged. Our partnership with CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity VAD, marks a significant step toward empowering organizations to take a proactive stance against evolving threats. Through collaboration with CyberKnight, we aim to accelerate our growth and offer regional organizations most comprehensive tools to defend against ransomware attacks and data breaches,” commented Hassan Karhani, General Manager – META at Forescout.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Forescout:

The Forescout cybersecurity platform offers comprehensive asset intelligence and control across IT, OT, and IoT environments. Trusted by Fortune 100 organizations, government agencies, and large enterprises for over two decades, Forescout serves as a cornerstone for managing cyber risk, ensuring compliance, and mitigating threats. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration integrated with over 100 security and IT products, Forescout enhances the effectiveness of every cybersecurity investment. Forescout Research Vedere Labs leads the industry in device intelligence, providing unique and proprietary threat intelligence that fuels the Forescout platform.