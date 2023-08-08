Dubai, UAE — According to a recent survey conducted by Gartner, an overwhelming 79% of corporate strategists emphasized the significance of technologies like analytics, AI, and automation in achieving their data goals within the next two years. This highlights the increasing need for a robust platform that enables organizations to leverage these technologies effectively while ensuring data security, mitigating potential threats, and achieving operational stability across different environments.

To support the region’s IT decision-makers, CyberKnight has launched its Data Analytics Business Unit by becoming the value-added-distributor for Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch®, the development platform used by thousands of companies, to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale.

Elastic delivers complete, cloud-based, AI-powered solutions for enterprise security, observability and search built on the Elasticsearch platform. The Elasticsearch platform is powered by built-in vector search and transformer models, takes advantage of AI and ML to find more relevant meaning and context in proprietary unstructured data, enabling customers to advance their AI initiatives today without a lot of additional resources.

“Elastic is the only platform that enables real-time search, logging, security, analytics, and visualization of data regardless of format while offering the next generation of capabilities for monitoring and analysis across virtually every vertical. We are thrilled about this strategic partnership with Elastic to provide regional customers with an unparalleled technology experience while maximizing their return on investment.”, commented Avinash Advani, Founder & CEO at CyberKnight.

“Partnering with CyberKnight helps us to accelerate our growth in the region and allows more enterprise and government customers to use Elastic’s AI-powered solutions to find the answers that matter from their data. With CyberKnight’s strong technical expertise and deep-rooted end-user and channel partner relationships, we can help channel partners turn data into actionable insights, collect data seamlessly, manage risk, ensure compliance, and minimize upkeep and maintenance for Middle East customers”, added Steve Furniss, area vice president of Emerging Markets at Elastic.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.